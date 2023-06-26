Sheriff: Driver found with cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms after Gurnee traffic stop

Lake County sheriff's deputies seized about 600 grams of cocaine, 2,700 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 1,600 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop this month in Gurnee. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Authorities seized cocaine, cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms from a 31-year-old Oak Forest man during a traffic stop in Gurnee earlier this month, officials said.

The driver, Zachary L. Patient, was indicted by a Lake County grand jury last week on six felony counts of drug possession, three alleging he intended to deliver the drugs, according to court records.

James Brzezinski, who is listed as Patient's attorney in court records, did not immediately return a call for comment Monday afternoon.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Patient was pulled over June 6 near Grand Avenue and Gurnee Mills Circle by a deputy who saw him commit a traffic infraction.

Covelli said a second deputy arrived with police dog Zeus to provide backup. The dog detected drugs inside Patient's vehicle and deputies conducted a search, Covelli said.

Deputies said Patient had more than 600 grams (about 1.3 pounds) of cocaine, more than 1,600 grams (3.5 pounds) of cannabis and more than 2,700 grams (about 6 pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms.

Patient, who is free after posting $25,000 as bond, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.