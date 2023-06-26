Services set for Naperville woman who was pushed into German ravine
Updated 6/26/2023 5:13 PM
Family and friends will say goodbye this week to Eva Liu, the 21-year-old Naperville woman shoved into a ravine in southern Germany earlier this month.
Liu's visitation is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St. in Naperville. A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Living Water Evangelical Church, 1256 Wehrli Road, Naperville.
A 30-year-old man from Michigan is in custody, but German prosecutors have said it may be three to four months before he's indicted.
