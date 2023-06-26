Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers whose arrest fueled tensions between the Balkan foes
Updated 6/26/2023 7:39 AM
A Serbian court on Monday ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month as tensions escalated between the Balkan foes and following U.S. and European Union demands that they be set free.
Article Comments
