 

Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers whose arrest fueled tensions between the Balkan foes

  • A Kosovo police officer guards a municipal building in May after violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbs in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo. Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop "brutal actions" by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice.

    A Kosovo police officer guards a municipal building in May after violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbs in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo. Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop "brutal actions" by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. Associated Press/May 28, 2023

 
By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2023 7:39 AM

A Serbian court on Monday ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month as tensions escalated between the Balkan foes and following U.S. and European Union demands that they be set free.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 