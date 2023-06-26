Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
Updated 6/26/2023 6:27 AM
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country's most serious political crisis in decades.
Article Comments
