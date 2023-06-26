Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the UK

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive Friday for the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Associated Press

Prince William launched a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom on Monday, saying he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are "rare, brief and unrepeated."