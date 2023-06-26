No injuries in Palatine house fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire that began during plumbing work Monday morning in Palatine.

At 8:23 a.m., firefighters received a report from a neighbor about fire and smoke on the 1100 block of North Del Mar Drive, according to a Palatine Fire Department news release. The fire was contained to the second floor and extinguished within 30 minutes.

Residents left the home safely. The fire department rescued four cats.

No damage estimate was available Monday evening.

Officials said there was no smoke detector in the home.