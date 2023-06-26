Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's eastern Punjab province
Updated 6/26/2023 6:56 AM
Lightning strikes across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province killed at least 10 people, officials said Monday as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the region.
