Libertyville officials vow to address noise complaints from new pickleball courts

A sound-deadening curtain has been installed to temper noise from the pickleball courts at Deerpath Park in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Vernon Hills Park District

The unannounced "soft" opening of Libertyville's first dedicated pickleball courts a few weeks ago drew much more attention than expected.

Now it has the village scrambling to find potential fixes for the game's distinctive "plink, plink" sounds.

Trees and bushes have been planted ahead of schedule, and other options to deaden noise are being explored. Temporary no-parking, "tow zone" signs have been installed and hours set from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recreation Director Matt LaPorte has been visiting communities with pickleball courts and reaching out to park and recreation professionals regarding problems and potential solutions.

Village officials faced immediate pushback from residents near Paul M. Neal Park, a small neighborhood facility off the beaten path on the north side of town.

The park still doesn't have a restroom or parking lot, but a new playground and four pickleball courts were installed to re-energize the little neighborhood space.

It immediately became a destination for players and a pain for some neighbors.

"It was a real scrum," Pete Garrity, a village trustee and chair of the village board's parks and recreation committee, said of the opening days. "We have residents banging on our door on a regular basis (saying), 'We need more pickleball.' To some extent, we're a victim of our own success."

Other communities have dealt with the same issue. The Vernon Hills Park District, after feedback from residents, recently spent $20,000 on sound curtains for its pickleball courts at Deerpath Park.

The Libertyville village board last week heard from neighbors with concerns including traffic and street parking. Noise, some complained, can be heard blocks away.

"Does everybody relax at home? Well, we don't anymore," said James Hughes, who lives 100 feet from the courts.

There was back-and-forth about whether Paul M. Neal Park was a suitable location for the courts, a perceived lack of communication about what was coming and whether measures like added landscaping would help.

Trustees visited the courts several times daily to monitor the situation and are working diligently to address issues, officials said.

"There's a commitment from all of us to make this thing right," Garrity said.

The board will further discuss recommendations and options July 11.

Officials also are expected to refine approaches for a sport that has become so popular facilities are overwhelmed as soon as they open.

LaPorte and other village officials have been very responsive, Hughes and others agreed. But the response won't solve the problem, and Paul M. Neal Park is the wrong spot for pickleball, Hughes contended.

Four temporary pickleball courts are striped and available at Nicholas Dowden Park. Six dedicated courts were planned as part of a major renovation there, but that's been delayed and construction isn't expected until next year.

"I would love for the village to be proactive when thinking about the future of pickleball in Libertyville," Margaret St. Clair told the board.