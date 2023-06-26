Indiana tornado kills one as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
Updated 6/26/2023 6:27 AM
A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said.
Article Comments
