Gurnee police investigating shooting early Monday at house party

Gurnee police are investigating reports of gunfire during a house party early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on the 1500 block of Acorn Court at about 1:40 a.m. after police received multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers recovered several shell casings from the home, but no injuries were reported, police said.

About two hours later, police were notified that a gunshot victim had received treatment for a minor injury at Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan. It remains uncertain whether that person's injury is related to the Gurnee shooting, police said.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation, police said.