 

Australia's High Court dismisses Russia's bid for injunction to halt its embassy's eviction

  • A man sits Monday in a van with Russian diplomatic number plates outside the site of the former Russian embassy site in Canberra, Australia. Australia's highest court dismissed Russia's application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow's embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital. A man who had been occupying the site in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.

    A man sits Monday in a van with Russian diplomatic number plates outside the site of the former Russian embassy site in Canberra, Australia. Australia's highest court dismissed Russia's application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow's embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital. A man who had been occupying the site in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after. Associated Press

 
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2023 6:36 AM

Australia's highest court on Monday dismissed Russia's request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 