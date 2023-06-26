Australia's High Court dismisses Russia's bid for injunction to halt its embassy's eviction
Updated 6/26/2023 6:36 AM
Australia's highest court on Monday dismissed Russia's request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.