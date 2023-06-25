St. Charles family advocates for stem cell donation as daughter fights cancer

The Robken family of St. Charles is spreading awareness for the bone marrow donor registry Be The Match after 3-year-old Arlie, right, was diagnosed with leukemia in March. Also pictured are, from left, Matt, Clay, Sutherland and Marina Robken. Courtesy of Be the Match

Arlie Robken, 3, of St. Charles was diagnosed with leukemia in March and is undergoing treatment. Her family is advocating for Be The Match, a bone marrow donor registry that may be necessary to save Arlie's life. Courtesy of Be the Match

A St. Charles family is hoping their young daughter's story will encourage people to get screened to become a stem cell or bone marrow donor for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Matt and Marina Robken's 3-year-old daughter Arlie has spent the last three months in and out of hospitals and treatment facilities after she was diagnosed with leukemia on March 17.

The diagnosis came after family members -- including Arlie's siblings Sutherland, 5, and 1-year-old Clay -- contracted COVID-19 and strep throat. When Arlie's fever persisted, tests revealed she had the blood cancer, Matt Robken said.

After her first phase of chemotherapy did not put the cancer in remission, it was revealed that Arlie has a blood disorder that puts her at a higher risk.

Marina said she and Matt were crushed by the news.

"It's been a huge shock to us. Our lives have been completely turned upside down," she said. "We have a hard time seeing her in pain, the worry and the fear that you feel, especially since she is a high-risk patient."

Once a healthy, energetic and athletic young girl who always was smiling, Arlie is now in a lot of pain and her medication makes it hard for her to walk.

"Even going through this, she's been really tough and brave," Matt said. "She's done better than her parents with this."

Arlie's parents said she was into soccer, gymnastics and swimming, and loves Disney movies. Marina said she is constantly asking to go back to Walt Disney World, where her family visited shortly before her diagnosis.

"It's been hard." Marina said. "She's only 3, so she has a hard time understanding what's happening."

Because of Arlie's compromised immune system, the Robken family has returned to isolation similar to during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving home as little as possible. Sutherland has been home-schooled since the diagnosis and has been supportive of his little sister, though he is excited to go back to school to start first grade next year.

The side effects from her medication include high heart rate and blood pressure, difficulty breathing, eye pressure that causes excruciating pain, vomiting, hair loss, nerve pain and trouble healing.

"It's been a roller coaster, you never really know if it's going to be a good day or a bad day," Matt said. "It's really terrible to witness as a parent."

Arlie is being treated at the Central DuPage Hospital's pediatric oncology department by Dr. Ammar Hyani.

Leukemia is the most common cancer in children, and typical survival rates are very high, Hyani said. But in certain cases, such as Arlie's when there is lack of response to chemotherapy, then doctors must resort to a bone-marrow transplant.

Hyani said the survival rate for patients who receive a bone-marrow transplant also is very good.

"Arlie is a cute, strong young girl," Hyani said. "She's quite remarkable and has really wonderful parents that have been supportive and very proactive in taking on this task of spreading awareness."

The family began working with Be The Match, a national bone marrow and stem cell registry, shortly after finding out Arlie is a high-risk patient.

With bone marrow transplants, a patient is more likely to be a perfect match with a donor of the same ethnicity. Patients of mixed ethnicity, such as Arlie, have a harder time finding a perfect match.

"There is definitely a need for more awareness of the need for donors and registrants," Hyani said. "Of course, there is still a need for Caucasian donors, but more so in nonwhite ethnicities."

About 12,000 patients are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers or other diseases, such as sickle cell, according to Be the Match. A blood stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor may be their best or only hope for a cure.

According to Be the Match, the odds of a Caucasian patient finding a stem cell donor match is 79%, the odds of a Black patient finding a match is 29% and the odds of a Hispanic or Latino patient finding a match is 48%.

Marina said their hope is to bring these statistics up as a community, and change the lives of many.

"When you're dealing with your child's life, anything less than 100% is honestly terrifying," Matt said. "So, to bring those numbers up and bring a little more comfort to future parents and caregivers who have to go through what we're going through would bring us a lot of pleasure and joy."

Marina said her family has received a lot of support from the community and from those following Arlie's story on social media.

"I think at some point in our lives, we're all going to have a loved one or family member with a health issue that they'll encounter," Marina said. "So just to know that we can help somebody else that is going through that pain, I think, would be comforting for us all."

Those who wish to register should text "Arlie" to 61464. Be The Match will send a swab kit for registrants to use and return, and will reach out when a patient with matching blood type needs a donor.

"It's an uncertain world, and people don't really know what to do to help," Matt said. "I'd say this is a really easy and wonderful way to get involved in something and make a difference."