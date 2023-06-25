Mobile Museum of Tolerance to visit Elgin library this week

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, an educational initiative of the Simon Wiesenthal Center that seeks to inspire individuals to stand up against hate, intolerance and racism, will visit the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Thursday and Friday.

The museum will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with hourlong workshops presented at 11 a.m., 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

No registration is needed to tour the mobile museum, and registration is optional for the workshops.

The workshop presentations include "The Anne Frank Story," a film about Frank's life followed by a discussion the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, stereotypes and prejudice. The second workshop, "The Power of Ordinary People," presents the concept, through the lens of the Holocaust, that while ordinary people have the power to create positive change in their communities, they also can become enforcers of hate and violence. It features short films discussing both bystanders to antisemitic violence in Nazi Germany and those who stood up against hate and saved victims of the Holocaust.

The library is located at 270 N. Grove Ave. More information is available at gailborden.info/events.