Lake County deputy saves motorcyclist critically injured in Green Oaks crash

A 55-year-old Skokie man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries after his motorcycle collided with a van making a left turn at an intersection in Green Oaks.

A motorcyclist thrown from his vehicle after a crash Saturday in Green Oaks was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, authorities said.

But it might have been worse for the 55-year-old Skokie man if not for the efforts of Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Dwight Arrowood.

Arrowood was among the deputies who responded to the intersection of Route 176 and Bayonne Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Saturday for a crash involving a Ford Transit Van and the man's Harley-Davidson. Sheriff's police said Arrowood found the man bleeding heavily from a major leg wound and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

A preliminary investigation revealed that van made a left turn from eastbound Route 176 onto northbound Bayonne directly in the path of the westbound motorcycle, leading to the collision, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old Gurnee woman, and her 26-year-old passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.