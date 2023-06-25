Elgin police investigating fatal shooting overnight Sunday

Elgin police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning in a residential area just two blocks from a grade school.

According to police, officers responding to a reported shooting at 1:04 a.m. in the 200 block of South Aldine Street arrived to find an adult male with injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not disclosed Sunday.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting is an isolated event and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the information. Tips also can be provided online at www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.