 

Two firefighters, one resident injured in Naperville fire that left home uninhabitable

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/24/2023 8:22 PM

Two firefighters and one resident suffered injuries in a house fire in Naperville Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews arrived about 1:45 p.m. to a home on the 3300 block of Keller Lane to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

 

The four people who were home when the fire started had already gotten out safely, the release stated.

The fire was under control by 2:10 p.m.; crews remained on the scene another two hours.

Two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, the release said. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to Edward Hospital and is stable. One resident also was treated at the scene and released.

The fire caused more than $300,000 in damages, and the building was deemed uninhabitable. The cause is under investigation.

