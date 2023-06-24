 

Sweet weekend: Visitors sample treats, listen to music at Long Grove Strawberry Fest

  •   Brian Hill | Staff PhotographerThree-year-old Adelyn Mladenovic of Schaumburg enjoys a fresh st

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comVistors check out the offerings at Strawberry Festival Saturday in Long Grove.

  • Plastic replicas of chocolate covered bananas, cheesecake and strawberries represent the treats available at Long Grove Strawberry Fest on Saturday.

  • The School of Rock from Arlington Heights performs at the Strawberry Festival Saturday in Long Grove.

  • People gather to listen to School of Rock on the main stage during the Strawberry Festival Saturday in Long Grove.

Updated 6/24/2023 5:13 PM

Long Grove's annual Strawberry Fest, which kicked off Friday, features three days of strawberry-infused food and drink, carnival rides, family activities and live music on three stages. It continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admisison is $5-$10; for details, visit longgrove.org/festival/strawberry-fest.

