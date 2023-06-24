Sweet weekend: Visitors sample treats, listen to music at Long Grove Strawberry Fest

Long Grove's annual Strawberry Fest, which kicked off Friday, features three days of strawberry-infused food and drink, carnival rides, family activities and live music on three stages. It continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admisison is $5-$10; for details, visit longgrove.org/festival/strawberry-fest.