Man killed, teen injured in Romeoville shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old teen was injured in a shooting Friday in Romeoville.

A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Romeoville and police are searching for the suspect who is responsible for the slaying.

On Friday evening, officers responded to a shooting at 460 S. Weber Road, which is the address for for Scene75 Entertainment Center, although it is not yet clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the building.

A single person fired several shots following a verbal dispute and officers have not located him as of early Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Romeoville Police Department.

A 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old teen, both of Chicago, were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The 19-year-old died from a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old is in "stable condition" for injuries that are not yet known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their department at (815) 886-2141.

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the SWAT team from their office did not respond to the incident but they do have several patrol units providing assistance. He directed further questions to Romeoville police.