For now, streets next to Arlington Park will only be resurfaced -- not widened

Planning has begun for a $6.2 million resurfacing of Euclid Avenue through Arlington Heights. But for now, that does not include any widening or a full-scale reconstruction despite the possible Chicago Bears redevelopment at Arlington Park.

However, road improvements on the southern border of the racetrack property would prime the area for the arrival of thousands of football fans in other ways.

Plans call for replacement of the traffic signal and related equipment at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road.

The bike path on the south side of Euclid between Salt Creek and Wilke also will be resurfaced.

Euclid is a four-lane road with medians and left-turn lanes near the racetrack, but it narrows to two lanes farther east.

Village Engineer Mike Pagones said any major changes to Euclid resulting from the Bears project would be done as part of the redevelopment.

The resurfacing of the four miles of Euclid between Rohlwing and Rand roads is merely for maintenance, he said.

Construction should begin in 2025 -- after a $4.5 million resurfacing of Wilke from the east entrance of the racetrack to Algonquin Road is done in 2024.

That could all happen before the Bears even get a shovel in the ground at what's been proposed as a $5 billion mixed-use redevelopment anchored by a domed stadium. Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren, who is negotiating for a better tax deal to move in to Arlington Park -- wrote a letter to leaders of three school districts that the site won't have any commercial use for at least the next two years.

Village officials secured $3.5 million in federal funds for the project last October through the Northwest Municipal Conference, nearly a year after the bipartisan infrastructure law was approved. Because most of Euclid falls under the jurisdiction of Cook County, the county is picking up about 60% of the remaining local costs. Rolling Meadows will pay for the bike path, under a proposed intergovernmental agreement.