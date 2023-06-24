 

Buyers browse for that perfect piece at Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair

  • John and Pennie Sawa of Naperville look over some of the offerings from Studio G7 at the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement in Naperville.

      John and Pennie Sawa of Naperville look over some of the offerings from Studio G7 at the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors check out artists' booths at the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement.

      Visitors check out artists' booths at the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People peruse some of the offerings during the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement in Naperville.

      People peruse some of the offerings during the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Century Memorial Chapel is the backdrop for the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement.

      The Century Memorial Chapel is the backdrop for the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday at Naper Settlement. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 6/24/2023 5:22 PM

The 63rd annual Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair opened Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The outdoor show brings at least 100 artists to Naperville. It features live entertainment, a balloon artist, food, adult beverages, and activities like the Community Mural Project and a Petite Picasso area for budding artists. Admission is free. Visit nwcfineartfair.org.

