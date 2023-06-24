Buyers browse for that perfect piece at Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair

The 63rd annual Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair opened Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The outdoor show brings at least 100 artists to Naperville. It features live entertainment, a balloon artist, food, adult beverages, and activities like the Community Mural Project and a Petite Picasso area for budding artists. Admission is free. Visit nwcfineartfair.org.