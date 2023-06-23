Understanding your property assessment and taxes

Understanding your property assessment and taxes is the topic of an online session at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30.

Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim and Warren Township Assessor Charlie Mullin will review the process of building the tax bill, starting in the county clerk's office where local taxing bodies file their tax levies, valuations by assessors and the aggregation of the bill.

District 7 Lake County Board member Carissa Casbon representing parts of Beach Park, Gurnee and Waukegan will provide an update for those areas.

Visit bit.ly/46i4dW9 to register.