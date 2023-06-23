 

Traveling exhibit in Des Plaines pays tribute to Korean War veterans

  • Bill Anderson, 79, of Mount Prospect, walks along a column of 18 life-size Korean War soldier statues in Lake Park on Lee Street to see the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines. He is an Army veteran who "was too young to go to Korea," he said.

      Bill Anderson, 79, of Mount Prospect, walks along a column of 18 life-size Korean War soldier statues in Lake Park on Lee Street to see the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines. He is an Army veteran who "was too young to go to Korea," he said.

  • Country artist Billy Gray of West Virginia sings the National Anthem Friday at the opening event of the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Lake Park Des Plaines. The exhibit is open to the public all weekend.

      Country artist Billy Gray of West Virginia sings the National Anthem Friday at the opening event of the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial at Lake Park Des Plaines. The exhibit is open to the public all weekend.

  • People wander through life-sized Korean War soldier statues Friday at Lake Park at the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines.

      People wander through life-sized Korean War soldier statues Friday at Lake Park at the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines.

 
Dramatic life-sized statues of soldiers pay tribute to the past in a version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on display this weekend in Des Plaines.

The statues in formation are part of a traveling memorial that will be available for public viewing until 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Park. Public programs at the memorial are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

 

The traveling memorial also offers cultural exhibits and information.

The actual memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in 1995, more than 40 years after the Korean War ended. That memorial includes 19 statues of U.S. military personnel walking on patrol.

A mural wall and other elements are part of the actual memorial as well.

American Legion Post 36 is hosting the local display.

"This has been a long time coming," said American Legion Post 36 Commander Tom Strossner on Friday. His post has been trying to get the traveling exhibit to visit for 18 months.

"We want everyone to realize this is not 'The Forgotten War' and that both American and Korean soldiers died," he said.

