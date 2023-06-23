Prosecutors: Florida man led police on a high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A Florida man has been charged with leading Elmhurst police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Omar Castro, 22, appeared at a bond hearing Friday morning in DuPage County on two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. He also was charged with multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including two counts of aggravated speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Judge Michael Reidy ordered Castro held in county jail on $100,000 bail. He would have to post $10,000 to be released from custody.

Elmhurst police were alerted to a report of a stolen vehicle near Route 83 and North Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When an Elmhurst office located the vehicle, Castro put the car in reverse and proceeded south on Route 83, prosecutors said.

As the officer gave chase, Castro reached speeds of roughly 107 mph in a 45-mph zone and disobeyed three traffic lights, prosecutors said.

Castro completed a U-turn near 16th Street and continued driving north on Route 83, hitting speeds of approximately 100 mph in a 35-mph construction zone, prosecutors said. The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but a short time later, it was found abandoned in a school parking lot.

Officers located Castro about one block away from the school at approximately 8:42 p.m. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police, authorities said.

No drivers or bystanders were injured, DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Castro's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.