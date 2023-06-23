Lake County property transfers for May 15-22, 2023
Antioch
$525,000; 926 Neuway Lane, Antioch; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jesse L Winiecki to Elton Johnson
$346,500; 1003 Devon Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Travis E Mielke to Sharon Denise Mott
$250,000; 26148 W Mary Ann Road, Antioch; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Eric Wood to Ryan Jacob Gurski
$115,500; 26175 W Forest Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Montowski to Steven Te Ronde Ronde
Beach Park
$325,000; 13390 Piccaddilly Court, Beach Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Martin Tapia to Yazmin Navarro
$300,000; 13362 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jva Four LLC to Xochil Cristal Toledo
$237,000; 10552 W Woodland Ave., Beach Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Rainbow Cleaning Systems Inc to Jessicalyn Nelson
$202,000; 39660 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Pomona M Albino to Rocio Beltran Cruz
Deerfield
$755,000; 985 Mountain Drive, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mitchell Skolnik to Justin P Bender
$720,000; 35 Cody Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Leon Edelson to Joseph Mintz
$687,500; 94 Ellendale Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dayna L Weitzman to Eric Joseph Mason
$680,000; 1350 Berkley Court, Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Brian Powers to Marshall Garrett
$650,000; 1300 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Moshe Mizrachi to Stephen Rodnick
$605,000; 629 Ambleside Drive, Deerfield; Sold on May 19, 2023, by O G I Development Inc to Rod Stephen Winn
$585,000; 392 Kelburn Rd Unit 221, Deerfield; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Beaubaire Trust to Debra H Kaye
$550,000; 1249 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Patricia G Hyams to David Kleinman
$510,000; 1115 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jkk Homes LLC to Seok Kyu Kang
$415,000; 810 Chestnut St Unit B, Deerfield; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Sharon K Jackson to Paul Collins
$360,000; 1320 Arbor Vitae Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jacqueline Heim to Carolina Ellahi
$351,000; 693 Mallard Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael Forsberg to RLLB LLC
$250,500; 1204 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Sang Hun Lee to Nazar Shved
Fox Lake
$273,000; 29 Elm Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Lumnije Hasani to Anthony O Okoiye
$186,000; 585 Blue Springs Dr Unit 64-3, Fox Lake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Amanda Theresa Provenzale Moeller to Patrick L Carr
$167,500; 7114 Saint Tropez Ct Unit 289, Fox Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by James E Lass to Jerry W Heling
$166,000; 7203 Wheaton Ln Unit 314, Fox Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Keith Carlsen
$104,000; 7415 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Stephanie Mcginley to Daniel J Powers
Grayslake
$575,000; 824 Blazing Star Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Hanrahan Trust to Nora Kennedy
$431,500; 520 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Reggy A Hudgins to Troy Costlow
$335,000; 31340 N Liberty Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Cooney Trust to Catherine E Miller
$325,000; 17896 W Blackhawk Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael Joseph Hornsby to Fellipe Do Vale
$269,500; 531 Silverton Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Richard E Bontkowski to Jacob K Gostele
$250,000; 250 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Manuel A Bahamon
$235,000; 1082 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Samrat Mukherjee to Suresh Arumugam
Gurnee
$575,000; 17930 W Pond Ridge Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Michael N Dydo to Michael Mcdonnell
$496,000; 245 Big Terra Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 19, 2023, by James A Fabrie to Carl L Piercy
$480,000; 2245 Bellview Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Tyler Furlan to Martin Ortega Garcia
$401,000; 17913 W Elsbury St., Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Julie Stroud to Allison Schwarz
$400,000; 1578 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Luann Rader to Michael W Coletta
$315,000; 36181 N Back Bay Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carl P Johnson to Antonio Quiroz
$305,000; 1418 Deer Run, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jacob D Filippini to Lori Isaacson
$250,000; 17885 W Braewick Rd Unit 172-17, Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Gunjan M Shah to Patrick Zalesko
$230,000; 36419 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Timothy E Potoczny to Cassidy Cichon
$230,000; 34451 N Old Walnut Cir Unit 2-306, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jed G Hwang to Susan L Holzrichter
$225,000; 3617 Florida Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Tammy Ingoglia to Ricardo Calleja
$197,000; 3993 Grandview Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jerald Finley to Javier Herrera
$180,500; 571 Dunham Road, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Deborah Benjamin to Cheryl Lewis
$138,000; 914 Vose Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Phillip L Banks III to Deborah L Kiddle
Hawthorn Woods
$700,000; 6 John Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Pugliese Trust to Steven Shiley
$549,000; 63 Mark Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 18, 2023, by James M Peters to Agnes Pura
Highland Park
$770,000; 1658 Mcgovern St., Highland Park; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Levy Trust to Larry R Shulman
$739,000; 1836 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Barry A Comin to Eric Shutman
$660,000; 3036 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Strehler Trust to Yohann Altit
$505,000; 601 Mulberry Pl Unit 2B, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Turner Trust to Ellen Ratchye Foster
$485,000; 839 Sumac Road, Highland Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Steven R Sheffey to Henry W Goldman
$465,000; 695 Euclid Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Kag Trust to Rory B Gordon
$460,000; 1688 Green Bay Rd Unit 204, Highland Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Steindler Trust to Beatrice Miller
$456,000; 872 Virginia Road, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joanna Kowalczyk to Josephine Elias
$450,000; 623 Onwentsia Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sergio G Bicher to Jogdan M Rappaport
$305,000; 990 Saxony Drive, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Barbara L Kahn to Your Castle Home Solutions II
Highwood
$735,000; 44 Westover Road, Highwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Andre J Wallace to Jordan Siemon
$399,000; 25 Ronan Rd Unit 104, Highwood; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Penny B Kynion to David J Ferri
Ingleside
$425,000; 26730 W Dolores Court, Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Laskowski Trust to Kathryn Laskowski Herrera
$372,000; 28046 W Brandenburg Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Becker Trust to Christopher T Culotta
$357,500; 25144 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Carol E Novak to Danial Knox
$317,000; 37081 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Richard Clark
$218,000; 26082 W Ingleside Ave., Ingleside; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Steven Peplowski to Jovany Carlin Gutierrez
$185,000; 306 Woodlock St., Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Mariusz Cymbalisty
Island Lake
$275,000; 619 Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Peter R Body II to Delia A Tapia
$229,000; 3307 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Dennis Klamczynski to Jesus O Terres Flores
Kildeer
$760,000; 22912 N North Woodcrest Lane, Kildeer; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Tae Hee Cho to Qazi Shahid Najmi
$673,500; 21798 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jayaprakash N Surapaneni
$609,000; 23761 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 17, 2023, by George Gazos to Anthony Koscica
$230,000; 21167 W Preserve Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Susan Fleming
Lake Bluff
$775,000; 241 Leeds Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dane P Brockett to Luke K Grumhaus
$290,000; 108 Hampton Blvd., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gregory Berner to Jasmine Carag
Lake Forest
$720,000; 602 Forest Hill Road, Lake Forest; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Heritage Homes LLC to Jared A Velasco
$550,000; 11 Linden Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Donald Okelly to Gena Angel Vennikandam
$429,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 207, Lake Forest; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Edelman Trust to Jo E Haag
Lake Villa
$245,000; 25167 W Lincoln Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christenson Grantor Trust to Donna Winandy
$220,000; 25174 W Academy Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Stephanie M Meek to Katy L Sherin
Lake Zurich
$535,000; 2 Sussex Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Sirt Trust to Zachary Hyman
$535,000; 1059 Westberry Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Peter J Boden to Vitaliy Stefanov
$525,000; 21291 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jonathan R Phillip to Paul Rockey
$475,000; 570 Timberwood Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Joseph Edward Aksamitowski to Zach Lange
$355,000; 945 Brush Hill Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Linda M Lindahl to Victoria Spengler
$295,000; 225 E Il Route 22, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Standard Corp to Pablo Hernandez
Lakemoor
$362,500; 28022 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Tanner Schuettke
Libertyville
$690,000; 603 Nordic Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lazzaretto Construction Co Inc to Phyllis Dobbs
$635,000; 824 Whitman Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Michael J Carter to Maria Fabbrini
$565,000; 537 1st St., Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Charles Santilukka to Donald P T Koziol III
$500,000; 1570 S Lancaster Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Milan Maslic to Rajesh Babu Kamalakar
$470,000; 1806 S Cardinal Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Pankaj Chopra to Morgan Mcfarland Baquiran
$461,000; 1014 Fairlawn Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jolie C Duval to Matthew Schlais
$354,500; 1421 James Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Sang Jin Lee to Azeem Khawaja
$349,000; 526 Oak St., Libertyville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Nancy C Dillmann to Tara Wesselink
$321,500; 1479 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 314, Libertyville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Millie Kepler to Pamela A Morand
$320,000; 850 W Winchester Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Deng Liang to Patrick Joshua Jones
$250,000; 1635 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 401, Libertyville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by William Christopher to Anton Sabau
$206,000; 104 E Winchester Rd Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Edward A Mede to Emma M Campbell
Lincolnshire
$500,000; 41 Kings Cross Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Nancy C Grady to Gaye Van Den Hombergh
$390,000; 445 Village Grn Unit 304, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kenneth Anderson to Anna Ramotowska
Lindenhurst
$237,000; 2505 Neubauer Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Mehwish Aqueel to David Christoffel
$200,000; 2911 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Teresa G Flowers to Gregory L Dudley
Mundelein
$791,500; 3245 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mark Hector Y Galera
$495,000; 3281 Ravinia Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Like New Homes LLC to Patrick Campbell
$467,000; 26225 N Hickory Road, Mundelein; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ross Johnson
$450,000; 1633 Brentwood Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Shumski Trust to Mark Oblazny
$398,000; 2040 Harrison Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael John Kowalczyk to Lyndsay Hyatt
$395,000; 642 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Harkanwar Singh to Ha Jin Lee
$378,000; 2680 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Marat Sikoev
$242,000; 740 Mckinley Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by 643 Properties LLC to Elizabeth Davis
$240,000; 50 Walnut Court, Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Benjamin E Mich to Paul A Klonowski
$237,000; 26793 N Circle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kenneth Suskin to William Lester
$225,000; 1329 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Surendranatha Reddy Vellipalem
$214,000; 806 Mckinley Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Son V Nguyen to Katherine Arlona Schulz
$145,000; 147 S Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Alma Liliana Delgado
$100,000; 26787 N Circle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kenneth Suskin to William Lester
North Chicago
$240,000; 2611 Kennedy Drive, North Chicago; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Raul Barrios to Rogelio Vargas Garces
$239,000; 1931 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jambo Holdings LLC to Octavio Ruiz
$110,000; 1304 20th St., North Chicago; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Luz E Mojica to Leonardo Contreras
$107,000; 3309 Beacon St Unit 62, North Chicago; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Steven C Strauss to Michael J Fair
Riverwoods
$520,000; 20 Big Oak Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Alicja Grzych to Iurii Danchyshyn
Round Lake
$400,000; 2561 W Magnolia Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Florfina N Entona to Arnold Abellera
$380,000; 318 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gerd Peter Wiedmer to Armando Orozco
$370,000; 548 W Caldwell Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Randall Schenck to Aeune Gamboa
$345,000; 1396 S Janice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Anton Sabau to John Bacchetta
$292,000; 724 S Winchester Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Bonnie Brimer to Nancy Pekarske
$220,000; 1712 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kari M Berger to Enrique Martinez Lara
$216,000; 110 W Chatham Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kyle Francis to Harish Raman
Round Lake Beach
$530,000; 1415 N Fairfield Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Irmantas Salnis to Yehor Kovtunenko
$365,000; 1627 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Southeast Property Acquisition to Margarita Alfaro
$225,000; 1329 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jose Fonseca to Luis M Serrano Hernandez
$215,000; 1311 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Deepak Rattan to Jose Abarca Hernandez
$197,000; 1057 Bugle Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Constance Johnsen to Michelle Clements
$151,000; 1114 N Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Taveesak Tetiwat to Atul Saraswat
$145,000; 1114 Barberry Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Joshua M Hanusa to Juvenal Garcia
Round Lake Heights
$182,000; 905 Tomahawk Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Mj General Construction Servic to Sergio Illana
Round Lake Park
$195,000; 334 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kevin Phares to Alexander Uriostegui
Spring Grove
$613,000; 38595 N Lotus Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Joan I Lualhati to Michael D Thomas
$250,000; 38188 N 3rd Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bernice Jacobson to Amanda J Kreutzer
Vernon Hills
$540,000; 73 Sussex Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Scott E Peckler to Brian Gutt
$475,000; 1108 Swinburne Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Lemberg Homes LLC to Joseph Alperto
$445,000; 433 Bay Tree Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jason Lee to Jonathan Stuck
$395,000; 216 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joshua Orth to James P Grayczyk
$345,000; 224 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gilio Joint Trust to Raj Venkatasamy
$329,000; 36 Monterey Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mangesh Kumbhar to Hasan Sammy Zwayne
$275,000; 218 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ryan Rhodes to Trevor Warner
$232,000; 978 Peachtree Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brian Slutskiy to Yulii A Predyk
$202,000; 37 Tanwood Ct Unit 46-D, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Deborah L Kiddle to Wojciech Dolubizno
$173,000; 4 Parkside Ct Unit 7, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Helen R Tyler to Wildhaus LLC
Volo
$330,000; 1739 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Joseph Dean to Kirsten M Davis
$250,000; 583 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Stephen A Friend to Misheel Amarbayasgalan
$235,000; 1266 Chesterton Drive, Volo; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Tammy A Kleckner to Donna M Diver
Wadsworth
$179,000; 2653 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Fernando David to Gloria Isidora Alaniz
Wauconda
$375,000; 913 Woodland Road, Wauconda; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Benjamin J Schuster to John Bernin
$356,000; 1104 N Garland Road, Wauconda; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kevin Knutz to Alexander Matsak
$310,000; 449 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Emily Jane Ortiz to Keith Gregory Blondell
Waukegan
$345,000; 2311 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Greentown Investments LLC Seri to Kevin Smoter
$340,000; 4450 W Tucker Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Joseph P Debartolo to Ruby Anne Hidalgo
$320,000; 4501 W Butternut Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Eric Christopher Sweet
$300,000; 2036 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by R O I Global LLC to Evelyn Waters
$280,000; 2942 Witchwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Hector Ibarra to Jessica Perez
$270,000; 1406 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Pedro Brito to Karla Fuentes
$245,000; 715 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Mladen Filipovic to Jair Acosta
$245,000; 2448 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bertha Avalos to Brian De La Cruz
$229,000; 2305 Herbert Drive, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jose A Ramos to Joeylynn Ramos
$215,000; 217 Gillett Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Geraldine Gaffney to Angela Eady
$175,000; 2500 Sequoit Road, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Aubrianna Duncan
$167,000; 2434 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rick D Golwitzer to Angelica Rea Andrade
$166,000; 614 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Joan M Santos to Katherin Y Pagoada Godoy
$165,000; 117 S Fulton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dany Y Castellanos Aleman to Anthony Balat
$137,500; 803 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Alex Willis
$137,500; 1250 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Lucia Lara
$132,000; 1419 Laurel Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brandon Bunch to Christian Castro
$100,000; 22 Worack Place, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Marcos F Cruz to Lorena Erica Acosta Gomez
Winthrop Harbor
$370,000; 332 Fossland Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 18, 2023, by David Sloan to John P Tobakos
$337,000; 42783 Washington Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Derrick Davis to Juan Carlos Gallegos
$105,000; 9880 W 16th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Leigh Gardella to Marisela Alvarez
Zion
$292,000; 10067 W Logan Court, Zion; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ibuyer LLC to Zachary Belchar
$275,000; 2111 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Joseph Sosan to Fausto Cisneros Jr
$250,000; 3805 Parkway Lane, Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lorenzo Tucker Jr to Mariel Sotomayor
$205,000; 911 18th St., Zion; Sold on May 19, 2023, by John A Bloss to Bruce Wayne Earnest
$200,000; 1910 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Grt LLC to Daniel Cabrera
$172,500; 2406 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ana Martinez to Javier Salinas Martinez
$169,000; 3213 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jesus Anguiano to Emanuel Mandujano Serrano
$100,000; 2619 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Clarice V Qualls to Gloria Zrnich
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.