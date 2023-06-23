Lake County property transfers for May 15-22, 2023

Antioch

$525,000; 926 Neuway Lane, Antioch; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Jesse L Winiecki to Elton Johnson

$346,500; 1003 Devon Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Travis E Mielke to Sharon Denise Mott

$250,000; 26148 W Mary Ann Road, Antioch; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Eric Wood to Ryan Jacob Gurski

$115,500; 26175 W Forest Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Montowski to Steven Te Ronde Ronde

Beach Park

$325,000; 13390 Piccaddilly Court, Beach Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Martin Tapia to Yazmin Navarro

$300,000; 13362 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jva Four LLC to Xochil Cristal Toledo

$237,000; 10552 W Woodland Ave., Beach Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Rainbow Cleaning Systems Inc to Jessicalyn Nelson

$202,000; 39660 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Pomona M Albino to Rocio Beltran Cruz

Deerfield

$755,000; 985 Mountain Drive, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mitchell Skolnik to Justin P Bender

$720,000; 35 Cody Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Leon Edelson to Joseph Mintz

$687,500; 94 Ellendale Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Dayna L Weitzman to Eric Joseph Mason

$680,000; 1350 Berkley Court, Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Brian Powers to Marshall Garrett

$650,000; 1300 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Moshe Mizrachi to Stephen Rodnick

$605,000; 629 Ambleside Drive, Deerfield; Sold on May 19, 2023, by O G I Development Inc to Rod Stephen Winn

$585,000; 392 Kelburn Rd Unit 221, Deerfield; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Beaubaire Trust to Debra H Kaye

$550,000; 1249 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Patricia G Hyams to David Kleinman

$510,000; 1115 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jkk Homes LLC to Seok Kyu Kang

$415,000; 810 Chestnut St Unit B, Deerfield; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Sharon K Jackson to Paul Collins

$360,000; 1320 Arbor Vitae Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jacqueline Heim to Carolina Ellahi

$351,000; 693 Mallard Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael Forsberg to RLLB LLC

$250,500; 1204 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Sang Hun Lee to Nazar Shved

Fox Lake

$273,000; 29 Elm Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Lumnije Hasani to Anthony O Okoiye

$186,000; 585 Blue Springs Dr Unit 64-3, Fox Lake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Amanda Theresa Provenzale Moeller to Patrick L Carr

$167,500; 7114 Saint Tropez Ct Unit 289, Fox Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by James E Lass to Jerry W Heling

$166,000; 7203 Wheaton Ln Unit 314, Fox Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Keith Carlsen

$104,000; 7415 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Stephanie Mcginley to Daniel J Powers

Grayslake

$575,000; 824 Blazing Star Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Hanrahan Trust to Nora Kennedy

$431,500; 520 Penny Lane, Grayslake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Reggy A Hudgins to Troy Costlow

$335,000; 31340 N Liberty Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Cooney Trust to Catherine E Miller

$325,000; 17896 W Blackhawk Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael Joseph Hornsby to Fellipe Do Vale

$269,500; 531 Silverton Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Richard E Bontkowski to Jacob K Gostele

$250,000; 250 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Manuel A Bahamon

$235,000; 1082 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Samrat Mukherjee to Suresh Arumugam

Gurnee

$575,000; 17930 W Pond Ridge Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Michael N Dydo to Michael Mcdonnell

$496,000; 245 Big Terra Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 19, 2023, by James A Fabrie to Carl L Piercy

$480,000; 2245 Bellview Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Tyler Furlan to Martin Ortega Garcia

$401,000; 17913 W Elsbury St., Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Julie Stroud to Allison Schwarz

$400,000; 1578 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Luann Rader to Michael W Coletta

$315,000; 36181 N Back Bay Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carl P Johnson to Antonio Quiroz

$305,000; 1418 Deer Run, Gurnee; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jacob D Filippini to Lori Isaacson

$250,000; 17885 W Braewick Rd Unit 172-17, Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Gunjan M Shah to Patrick Zalesko

$230,000; 36419 N Grandwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Timothy E Potoczny to Cassidy Cichon

$230,000; 34451 N Old Walnut Cir Unit 2-306, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jed G Hwang to Susan L Holzrichter

$225,000; 3617 Florida Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Tammy Ingoglia to Ricardo Calleja

$197,000; 3993 Grandview Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Jerald Finley to Javier Herrera

$180,500; 571 Dunham Road, Gurnee; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Deborah Benjamin to Cheryl Lewis

$138,000; 914 Vose Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Phillip L Banks III to Deborah L Kiddle

Hawthorn Woods

$700,000; 6 John Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Pugliese Trust to Steven Shiley

$549,000; 63 Mark Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 18, 2023, by James M Peters to Agnes Pura

Highland Park

$770,000; 1658 Mcgovern St., Highland Park; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Levy Trust to Larry R Shulman

$739,000; 1836 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Barry A Comin to Eric Shutman

$660,000; 3036 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Strehler Trust to Yohann Altit

$505,000; 601 Mulberry Pl Unit 2B, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Turner Trust to Ellen Ratchye Foster

$485,000; 839 Sumac Road, Highland Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Steven R Sheffey to Henry W Goldman

$465,000; 695 Euclid Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Kag Trust to Rory B Gordon

$460,000; 1688 Green Bay Rd Unit 204, Highland Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Steindler Trust to Beatrice Miller

$456,000; 872 Virginia Road, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joanna Kowalczyk to Josephine Elias

$450,000; 623 Onwentsia Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sergio G Bicher to Jogdan M Rappaport

$305,000; 990 Saxony Drive, Highland Park; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Barbara L Kahn to Your Castle Home Solutions II

Highwood

$735,000; 44 Westover Road, Highwood; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Andre J Wallace to Jordan Siemon

$399,000; 25 Ronan Rd Unit 104, Highwood; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Penny B Kynion to David J Ferri

Ingleside

$425,000; 26730 W Dolores Court, Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Laskowski Trust to Kathryn Laskowski Herrera

$372,000; 28046 W Brandenburg Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Becker Trust to Christopher T Culotta

$357,500; 25144 W Caine Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Carol E Novak to Danial Knox

$317,000; 37081 N Stanton Point Road, Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Richard Clark

$218,000; 26082 W Ingleside Ave., Ingleside; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Steven Peplowski to Jovany Carlin Gutierrez

$185,000; 306 Woodlock St., Ingleside; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Mariusz Cymbalisty

Island Lake

$275,000; 619 Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Peter R Body II to Delia A Tapia

$229,000; 3307 Eastway Drive, Island Lake; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Dennis Klamczynski to Jesus O Terres Flores

Kildeer

$760,000; 22912 N North Woodcrest Lane, Kildeer; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Tae Hee Cho to Qazi Shahid Najmi

$673,500; 21798 N Brandy St., Kildeer; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jayaprakash N Surapaneni

$609,000; 23761 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 17, 2023, by George Gazos to Anthony Koscica

$230,000; 21167 W Preserve Drive, Kildeer; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Susan Fleming

Lake Bluff

$775,000; 241 Leeds Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Dane P Brockett to Luke K Grumhaus

$290,000; 108 Hampton Blvd., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gregory Berner to Jasmine Carag

Lake Forest

$720,000; 602 Forest Hill Road, Lake Forest; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Heritage Homes LLC to Jared A Velasco

$550,000; 11 Linden Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Donald Okelly to Gena Angel Vennikandam

$429,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 207, Lake Forest; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Edelman Trust to Jo E Haag

Lake Villa

$245,000; 25167 W Lincoln Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Christenson Grantor Trust to Donna Winandy

$220,000; 25174 W Academy Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Stephanie M Meek to Katy L Sherin

Lake Zurich

$535,000; 2 Sussex Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Sirt Trust to Zachary Hyman

$535,000; 1059 Westberry Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Peter J Boden to Vitaliy Stefanov

$525,000; 21291 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jonathan R Phillip to Paul Rockey

$475,000; 570 Timberwood Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Joseph Edward Aksamitowski to Zach Lange

$355,000; 945 Brush Hill Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Linda M Lindahl to Victoria Spengler

$295,000; 225 E Il Route 22, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Standard Corp to Pablo Hernandez

Lakemoor

$362,500; 28022 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Tanner Schuettke

Libertyville

$690,000; 603 Nordic Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lazzaretto Construction Co Inc to Phyllis Dobbs

$635,000; 824 Whitman Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Michael J Carter to Maria Fabbrini

$565,000; 537 1st St., Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Charles Santilukka to Donald P T Koziol III

$500,000; 1570 S Lancaster Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Milan Maslic to Rajesh Babu Kamalakar

$470,000; 1806 S Cardinal Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Pankaj Chopra to Morgan Mcfarland Baquiran

$461,000; 1014 Fairlawn Ave., Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jolie C Duval to Matthew Schlais

$354,500; 1421 James Court, Libertyville; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Sang Jin Lee to Azeem Khawaja

$349,000; 526 Oak St., Libertyville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Nancy C Dillmann to Tara Wesselink

$321,500; 1479 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 314, Libertyville; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Millie Kepler to Pamela A Morand

$320,000; 850 W Winchester Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Deng Liang to Patrick Joshua Jones

$250,000; 1635 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 401, Libertyville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by William Christopher to Anton Sabau

$206,000; 104 E Winchester Rd Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Edward A Mede to Emma M Campbell

Lincolnshire

$500,000; 41 Kings Cross Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Nancy C Grady to Gaye Van Den Hombergh

$390,000; 445 Village Grn Unit 304, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kenneth Anderson to Anna Ramotowska

Lindenhurst

$237,000; 2505 Neubauer Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Mehwish Aqueel to David Christoffel

$200,000; 2911 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Teresa G Flowers to Gregory L Dudley

Mundelein

$791,500; 3245 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mark Hector Y Galera

$495,000; 3281 Ravinia Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Like New Homes LLC to Patrick Campbell

$467,000; 26225 N Hickory Road, Mundelein; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ross Johnson

$450,000; 1633 Brentwood Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Shumski Trust to Mark Oblazny

$398,000; 2040 Harrison Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael John Kowalczyk to Lyndsay Hyatt

$395,000; 642 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Harkanwar Singh to Ha Jin Lee

$378,000; 2680 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Marat Sikoev

$242,000; 740 Mckinley Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by 643 Properties LLC to Elizabeth Davis

$240,000; 50 Walnut Court, Mundelein; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Benjamin E Mich to Paul A Klonowski

$237,000; 26793 N Circle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kenneth Suskin to William Lester

$225,000; 1329 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Surendranatha Reddy Vellipalem

$214,000; 806 Mckinley Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Son V Nguyen to Katherine Arlona Schulz

$145,000; 147 S Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Alma Liliana Delgado

$100,000; 26787 N Circle Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kenneth Suskin to William Lester

North Chicago

$240,000; 2611 Kennedy Drive, North Chicago; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Raul Barrios to Rogelio Vargas Garces

$239,000; 1931 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jambo Holdings LLC to Octavio Ruiz

$110,000; 1304 20th St., North Chicago; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Luz E Mojica to Leonardo Contreras

$107,000; 3309 Beacon St Unit 62, North Chicago; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Steven C Strauss to Michael J Fair

Riverwoods

$520,000; 20 Big Oak Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Alicja Grzych to Iurii Danchyshyn

Round Lake

$400,000; 2561 W Magnolia Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Florfina N Entona to Arnold Abellera

$380,000; 318 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gerd Peter Wiedmer to Armando Orozco

$370,000; 548 W Caldwell Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Randall Schenck to Aeune Gamboa

$345,000; 1396 S Janice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Anton Sabau to John Bacchetta

$292,000; 724 S Winchester Drive, Round Lake; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Bonnie Brimer to Nancy Pekarske

$220,000; 1712 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kari M Berger to Enrique Martinez Lara

$216,000; 110 W Chatham Lane, Round Lake; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Kyle Francis to Harish Raman

Round Lake Beach

$530,000; 1415 N Fairfield Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Irmantas Salnis to Yehor Kovtunenko

$365,000; 1627 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Southeast Property Acquisition to Margarita Alfaro

$225,000; 1329 N Oak Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jose Fonseca to Luis M Serrano Hernandez

$215,000; 1311 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Deepak Rattan to Jose Abarca Hernandez

$197,000; 1057 Bugle Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Constance Johnsen to Michelle Clements

$151,000; 1114 N Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Taveesak Tetiwat to Atul Saraswat

$145,000; 1114 Barberry Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Joshua M Hanusa to Juvenal Garcia

Round Lake Heights

$182,000; 905 Tomahawk Trail, Round Lake Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Mj General Construction Servic to Sergio Illana

Round Lake Park

$195,000; 334 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Kevin Phares to Alexander Uriostegui

Spring Grove

$613,000; 38595 N Lotus Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Joan I Lualhati to Michael D Thomas

$250,000; 38188 N 3rd Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bernice Jacobson to Amanda J Kreutzer

Vernon Hills

$540,000; 73 Sussex Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Scott E Peckler to Brian Gutt

$475,000; 1108 Swinburne Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Lemberg Homes LLC to Joseph Alperto

$445,000; 433 Bay Tree Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jason Lee to Jonathan Stuck

$395,000; 216 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Joshua Orth to James P Grayczyk

$345,000; 224 Annapolis Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gilio Joint Trust to Raj Venkatasamy

$329,000; 36 Monterey Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mangesh Kumbhar to Hasan Sammy Zwayne

$275,000; 218 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ryan Rhodes to Trevor Warner

$232,000; 978 Peachtree Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brian Slutskiy to Yulii A Predyk

$202,000; 37 Tanwood Ct Unit 46-D, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Deborah L Kiddle to Wojciech Dolubizno

$173,000; 4 Parkside Ct Unit 7, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Helen R Tyler to Wildhaus LLC

Volo

$330,000; 1739 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Joseph Dean to Kirsten M Davis

$250,000; 583 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Stephen A Friend to Misheel Amarbayasgalan

$235,000; 1266 Chesterton Drive, Volo; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Tammy A Kleckner to Donna M Diver

Wadsworth

$179,000; 2653 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Fernando David to Gloria Isidora Alaniz

Wauconda

$375,000; 913 Woodland Road, Wauconda; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Benjamin J Schuster to John Bernin

$356,000; 1104 N Garland Road, Wauconda; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kevin Knutz to Alexander Matsak

$310,000; 449 N Main St., Wauconda; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Emily Jane Ortiz to Keith Gregory Blondell

Waukegan

$345,000; 2311 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Greentown Investments LLC Seri to Kevin Smoter

$340,000; 4450 W Tucker Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Joseph P Debartolo to Ruby Anne Hidalgo

$320,000; 4501 W Butternut Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Eric Christopher Sweet

$300,000; 2036 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by R O I Global LLC to Evelyn Waters

$280,000; 2942 Witchwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Hector Ibarra to Jessica Perez

$270,000; 1406 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Pedro Brito to Karla Fuentes

$245,000; 715 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Mladen Filipovic to Jair Acosta

$245,000; 2448 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bertha Avalos to Brian De La Cruz

$229,000; 2305 Herbert Drive, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Jose A Ramos to Joeylynn Ramos

$215,000; 217 Gillett Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Geraldine Gaffney to Angela Eady

$175,000; 2500 Sequoit Road, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Dbg Properties LLC to Aubrianna Duncan

$167,000; 2434 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Rick D Golwitzer to Angelica Rea Andrade

$166,000; 614 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Joan M Santos to Katherin Y Pagoada Godoy

$165,000; 117 S Fulton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dany Y Castellanos Aleman to Anthony Balat

$137,500; 803 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Alex Willis

$137,500; 1250 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Lucia Lara

$132,000; 1419 Laurel Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Brandon Bunch to Christian Castro

$100,000; 22 Worack Place, Waukegan; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Marcos F Cruz to Lorena Erica Acosta Gomez

Winthrop Harbor

$370,000; 332 Fossland Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 18, 2023, by David Sloan to John P Tobakos

$337,000; 42783 Washington Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Derrick Davis to Juan Carlos Gallegos

$105,000; 9880 W 16th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Leigh Gardella to Marisela Alvarez

Zion

$292,000; 10067 W Logan Court, Zion; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ibuyer LLC to Zachary Belchar

$275,000; 2111 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Joseph Sosan to Fausto Cisneros Jr

$250,000; 3805 Parkway Lane, Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Lorenzo Tucker Jr to Mariel Sotomayor

$205,000; 911 18th St., Zion; Sold on May 19, 2023, by John A Bloss to Bruce Wayne Earnest

$200,000; 1910 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Grt LLC to Daniel Cabrera

$172,500; 2406 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ana Martinez to Javier Salinas Martinez

$169,000; 3213 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jesus Anguiano to Emanuel Mandujano Serrano

$100,000; 2619 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Clarice V Qualls to Gloria Zrnich

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.