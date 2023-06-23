Kids can join the Little Farmers Club in Mundelein
Updated 6/23/2023 3:47 PM
The Mundelein Farmers Market is launching a program for young attendees.
Dubbed the Little Farmers Club, the program is free to join. Kids ages 3 to 12 will receive a membership card and a reusable shopping bag to decorate.
Just stop by the Mundelein Community Connection booth tent. Then, each Saturday, return to the tent to discover the day's activities. Participate and get a stamp. Whoever gets eight stamps will receive a prize and a certificate.
The farmers market is open Saturdays through Sept. 30 on Park Street between Lake Street and Seymour Avenue. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
