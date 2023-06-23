Kane County property transfers for May 9-18, 2023

Aurora

$496,000; 3941 75th St., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Shanahan Realty LLC to 3941 75th 103 Properties LLC

$485,000; 1398 Haversham Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Nitesh Amrut Sahu to Manisha Mandar Pandit

$473,500; 4176 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Rakesh Durshanapally

$472,500; 4165 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ankita Kulkarni

$443,000; 4167 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sai Krishna Kausik Achalla

$435,000; 3661 Gatewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jungels Trust to Raymond Diaz

$430,000; 2747 Nicole Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by George Oelze to Subramanian Ganesan

$426,000; 2798 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Boyan Nanovsky to Robert Ware

$418,000; 54 Sparrow Court, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kyle Miller to Kuldeep Ghadge

$400,000; 501 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by David Trust to Dhinesh Balachandran

$375,000; 4237 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Manjunath Elluru to Gokulakrishnan Ramasamy

$362,000; 4175 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Lok Tin Lui

$330,000; 1903 Heather Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Aridai Vazquez to Angelique Guerrero

$327,000; 3132 Ollerton Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Stela Ivanova to Ovidiu Ioan Poparad

$317,500; 2227 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Ashutosh Kirit Shah to Shilpik Balpande

$315,000; 3095 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Andrew Lauth to Mireyha Karla Leifheit

$305,000; 1568 Aberdeen Court, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Golis Trust to Global Family Affairs LLC

$305,000; 3120 Bloomfield Court, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Christopher Groenendyk to Sloan Zajac

$305,000; 2327 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kimberly Jones to Aliona Cucerenco

$285,000; 4043 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Parth Realty LLC to Umakanth Devanaboyna

$277,000; 772 N Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Alexander C Trotter to Adrian Sosa

$275,000; 1313 Appletree Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Abimael Ramirez to Phillip Millies

$275,000; 536 Gates St., Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Edgar Zarate

$268,000; 3041 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lillian A Wood to Grecia B Hernandez

$260,000; 121 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Noel A Quijano to Alberto Luis Torregrosa Diaz

$254,000; 3431 Ravinia Cir Unit 3431, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Matthew Kurth to Ratna Deep Nigam

$240,000; 1048 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Bertha Alejandra Magallon to Hugo Hinojosa Quintero

$240,000; 1947 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Immaculate Work LLC to Francisco Leon

$236,500; 2657 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kevin Kovach to Nicholas Anthony Kovach

$232,000; 3108 Bromley Ln Unit 42-1-A, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Shen C Ho to Ronald N Zawacki

$222,000; 1038 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Country View Properties LLC to Tyesha Mcgowan

$215,000; 104 Vine St., Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Porfirio Cazares to Erick Zarate

$210,000; 3310 Allspice Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Teresa Martinez to Alanise Armstrong

$207,000; 1463 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Danette White to Leslie Zafra Vivar

$207,000; 3485 Saint Barthelemy Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Duddles Land Trust to Lori S Hartnett

$194,000; 3073 Autumn Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Daniel John Filipek

$180,500; 2800 Creekside Court, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Gmd South Inc

$175,000; 1439 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Ramon Llamas to Danette White

$152,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1205, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Charles T Harkins to Zofia Michalak

$145,000; 1301 N Glen Cir Unit C, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Corinne Coley to Aia Enterprises LLC Series 1

$143,000; 213 Gregory St Unit 6, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Hristo Naoumov to Poonam M Ankola

Batavia

$470,000; 2608 Hansford Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 12, 2023, by William T Booraznes to Scott B Brasel

$375,000; 1670 Kraft Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sathya Anil Varma Chekuri

Carpentersville

$256,500; 1001 Cortney Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Alex Guijarro Maria Araseli Cabral

$251,000; 2124 Orchard Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Hoey Trust to Grace K Mclain

Elgin

$491,000; 761 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to James Carl Kolbus

$470,000; 3787 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rohini Rajendran Kumari

$465,000; 2403 Tall Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Philip Burnett to Ryan Wortmann

$375,000; 1205 Royal Blvd., Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Felix Rodriguez to Hector D Ceballos Caldera

$355,000; 950 Aberdeen Court, Elgin; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Frederick T Nowaczyk to Mary Annette Downey

$330,000; 1429 Knotty Pine Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jared A Natalino to Flor Guardarrama

$300,000; 2541 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jean Jacobs to Kathleen Noonan

$290,000; 2123 Harvard Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Fernando Navarro to Roberto Marquez Ortiz

$270,000; 1171 Florimond Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Patricia M Harrer to Giovanni Roman Rodriguez

$250,000; 565 Columbia Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Harold S Obermann to Arthur Russell

$250,000; 678 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jose Vargas Jimenez to Jose Francisco Lara Machuca

$225,000; 159 S Porter St., Elgin; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Brandon Current to Bradley Swanson

$190,000; 476 Fremont St., Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Luz M Kern to Mateo Diaz

$135,000; 1925 Castle Pines Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Eric R Swanson to Eric Swanson

$100,000; 16 Crighton Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Genevieve R Winston to Kenneth Alexander

Geneva

$585,000; 39W675 Carney Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Michael L Mcgavin to Colm Costigan

$475,000; 156 Abbey Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Motsch Trust to Steven Dvorak

$420,000; 1610 Meadows Road, Geneva; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Justine Christian to Matthew Bajakian

$405,000; 2615 Lorraine Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Arnulfo Bravo to Christian T Novay

$350,000; 39W349 Herrington Blvd., Geneva; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Daniel W Kerber to Timothy D Nolan

$332,500; 100 N River Ln Unit 206, Geneva; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Alan R Hiller to John P Chapski

$267,000; 305 N 1st St., Geneva; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Lauren S Nolan to Mcconnaughay Partners LLC

Gilberts

$540,000; 940 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Caesar J Schiavone

$447,500; 945 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Steve Baier

Hampshire

$472,000; 810 Bailey Lane, Hampshire; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Ted Jung to Oscar Mendoza

Huntley

$340,000; 13312 Bluebird Lane, Huntley; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Bogdan Zakrzewski to Sandra J Brady

$300,000; 12544 Castle Rock Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Bele Trust to Gerald J Kleinschmidt

McHenry

$255,000; 27901 N Lakeview Circle, McHenry; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Matthew Ryan

Montgomery

$238,000; 1886 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Mary F Thompson to Masood Jonbos

North Aurora

$326,000; 904 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Enkhbayar Choimbol

$317,000; 611 Graham Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Robert E Long to Jacqueline K Schubbe

$167,000; 308 Spruce St., North Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC

Pingree Grove

$475,000; 109 Catamaran Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kimberly A Roscoe to Charles C Gustafson

$449,000; 1566 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Uranbat Luvsandagva

South Elgin

$392,000; 1171 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rajendra J Patel

St. Charles

$750,000; 39W673 Walt Whitman Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Eric J Hodge to Halle L Borges

$490,000; 531 Horizon Dr W, St. Charles; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Allen H Duncan to Nicole Warren

$465,000; 42W084 Retreat Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Anthony Segreti to Alysse Lamz

$415,000; 284 Valley View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pasquuale Ottolino to Almir T Khabiboulline

$405,000; 4055 Pheasant Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Patricia E Todd to John David Trocki

$350,000; 202 Walnut Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 11, 2023, by 202 Walnut LLC to Daniel Vazquez

$295,000; 513 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on May 16, 2023, by John David Trocki Ii to John Morris

$270,000; 6N896 Maple Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Rocio Garcia to Michael Bucek

Sugar Grove

$500,000; 92 Frontage Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Old Second National Bank to Hometown Properties Of Sugar Grove

West Dundee

$513,500; 1136 Millsfell, West Dundee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by John M Mccauley to Nick A Kostalek

$150,000; 433 Cavalier Ct Unit 101A, West Dundee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jane Ellen Borton to Holly Lewerenz

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.