Hoffman Estates Park District President Kinnane named to succeed Gaeta on village board

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod has nominated Hoffman Estates Park District Board President Patrick Kinnane to fill the village board vacancy created by last month's death of three-term Trustee Michael Gaeta.

Meanwhile, trustees have approved a permanent tribute to Gaeta: a pair of honorary street signs on Eton Drive in the Haverford Place community where he once served as the homeowners association president.

McLeod said he was drawn to Kinnane by his leadership on the park district's board of commissioners and because his warm, outgoing personality is similar to Gaeta's.

In fact, Gaeta suggested Kinnane succeed him if he didn't recover from his health issues, McLeod added.

"He's very personable like Gaeta," McLeod said of Kinnane. "He loves people like Gaeta did."

Kinnane, who has been on the park board for a decade and just began his third year as president, said he was deeply touched by McLeod's nomination and Gaeta's endorsement.

"I'm honored and I'm humbled by this," Kinnane said. "I hope I can meet all the expectations. I hope Mike is looking down and is going to guide me a little. I feel like I've had a great run with the park district."

His park board experience has taught him the rules of elected leadership and the importance of supporting the staff, he said.

If village trustees approve McLeod's nomination Monday, Kinnane would immediately resign from the park board, he said. He's already committed to running for an elected village board term in April 2025.

Kinnane would have no role in filling the park board vacancy his resignation creates, but he expects Board Vice President Rajkumari Chhatwani will become president.

Over a varied career, Kinnane has been a volunteer firefighter, certified Emergency Medical Technician, 911 dispatcher, and airline employee at O'Hare International Airport. He currently works at the new Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg.

Kinnane volunteers for several charitable organizations. He and his wife Laura have been married for 20 years and have a son and daughter at Schaumburg High School.

A dedication of the Eton Drive street signs honoring Gaeta will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.