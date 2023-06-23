Frontier Days festival returns with carnival, concerts and more

Rides are part of the fun at Arlington Heights' Frontier Days, running June 30 to July 4. Daily Herald file photo

Join us to celebrate the 47th year of Frontier Days!

The festival opens Friday, June 30, and runs through the Fourth of July, a day capped by the big parade.

Frontier Days is a wonderful community event that brings people together for five days of fun with families, friends and neighbors. Carnival rides test the young and dare devils alike with highflying action, while food and drink options give visitors a chance to relax.

During the days, there are many activities for families to participate in such as pie eating, cake decorating, pony rides, a petting zoo and a family stage featuring a variety of acts that include children's participation. Meanwhile, sports activities challenge the youth in hockey skills, volleyball, spike ball, soccer and disc golf to name a few. Even pups get in on the fun with dog Frisbee.

Other participation events include Baggo on Sunday and water fights. Get your teams ready!

On Sunday, July 2, is the Frontier Days Stampede Run for all ages. The race includes a 5K run, 10K run, 5K Walk and a ¼ Mile Kids Walk. Sign up and find times at www.frontierdays.org/stampede/.

On the slower side: Bingo on Sunday and Tuesday. Follow the Sunday game with a wine-tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

There's good news for those who like to shop: The marketplace is back. Come and walk through to enjoy handmade products with a great selection. Marketplace hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Love a parade? Frontier Days sponsors a July 4 parade that is one of the biggest in the Northwest suburbs. Bring the kids and their bikes to ride in the decorated bike parade or watch from the sidelines. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Dunton and Oakton, then travels south on Dunton to Miner, and then east to Recreation Park.

The patriotic parade is followed by another day of activities, including an appearance by the Jesse White Tumblers.

Three stages of free entertainment provide music throughout the fest. Nighttime fun begins at 5 p.m. with a variety of musical performances on the Frontier Stage. Swing by for rock, blues and more.

Main stage acts each night offer popular local bands and nationally known entertainers: 7th Heaven; Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner; Mark Farner's American Band; Rod Tuffcurls and the Benchpress and American English. See festival website and side story for times and other details. Those who want to keep the party going can enjoy acts on the Frontier Stage each night at 9:30 p.m.

And don't forget the food: Options include pizza, tacos, egg rolls, burgers, ice cream and much more. Those older than 21 can enjoy special drinks in the Beer and Wine Garden.

One of the favorite events is the Frontier Days-sponsored Citizens With Disability Day for families with a disabled member. They can join for a free day of carnival rides, lunch, a party with a DJ and more. It's on Saturday, July, 1, and registration is required by June 26. Go to www.frontierdays.org/citizens.

Frontier Days is a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. Volunteers can sign up for one shift or as many as they want. Head to frontierdays.org to sign up.