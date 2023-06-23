DuPage County property transfers for May 2-17, 2023

Addison

$720,500; 17W561 White Pine Road, Addison; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Addison Properties Ii LLC to Matthew Pociask

$365,000; 1200 W Byron Ave., Addison; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mcguire Trust to Bhaumik M Patel

$333,000; 5 S Richard Court, Addison; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Steven M Gallo to David J Centeno

$329,000; 640 S Beverly Ave., Addison; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Susan M Fritzler to Anthony J Demetrio

$291,500; 790 N 9th Ave., Addison; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Global Xyz Service LLC to Krzysztof Stachurski

$265,000; 1291 W Lake St Unit 201, Addison; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Cline Trust to Donald Houston Gentry

$261,000; 1259 W Lake St Unit 104, Addison; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Robert J Esposito to Ross Rosenberg

$130,000; 1210 N Foxdale Dr Unit 105, Addison; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Treccia Trust to Rosanne Treccia

Aurora

$496,000; 3941 75th St., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Shanahan Realty LLC to 3941 75th 103 Properties LLC

$485,000; 1398 Haversham Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Nitesh Amrut Sahu to Manisha Mandar Pandit

$473,500; 4176 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Rakesh Durshanapally

$472,500; 4165 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ankita Kulkarni

$443,000; 4167 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sai Krishna Kausik Achalla

$435,000; 3661 Gatewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jungels Trust to Raymond Diaz

$430,000; 2747 Nicole Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by George Oelze to Subramanian Ganesan

$426,000; 2798 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Boyan Nanovsky to Robert Ware

$418,000; 54 Sparrow Court, Aurora; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kyle Miller to Kuldeep Ghadge

$400,000; 501 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by David Trust to Dhinesh Balachandran

$375,000; 4237 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Manjunath Elluru to Gokulakrishnan Ramasamy

$362,000; 4175 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 16, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Lok Tin Lui

$330,000; 1903 Heather Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Aridai Vazquez to Angelique Guerrero

$327,000; 3132 Ollerton Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Stela Ivanova to Ovidiu Ioan Poparad

$317,500; 2227 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Ashutosh Kirit Shah to Shilpik Balpande

$315,000; 3095 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Andrew Lauth to Mireyha Karla Leifheit

$305,000; 1568 Aberdeen Court, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Golis Trust to Global Family Affairs LLC

$305,000; 3120 Bloomfield Court, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Christopher Groenendyk to Sloan Zajac

$305,000; 2327 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kimberly Jones to Aliona Cucerenco

$285,000; 4043 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Parth Realty LLC to Umakanth Devanaboyna

$277,000; 772 N Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Alexander C Trotter to Adrian Sosa

$275,000; 1313 Appletree Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Abimael Ramirez to Phillip Millies

$275,000; 536 Gates St., Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Edgar Zarate

$268,000; 3041 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lillian A Wood to Grecia B Hernandez

$260,000; 121 N Evanslawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Noel A Quijano to Alberto Luis Torregrosa Diaz

$254,000; 3431 Ravinia Cir Unit 3431, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Matthew Kurth to Ratna Deep Nigam

$240,000; 1048 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Bertha Alejandra Magallon to Hugo Hinojosa Quintero

$240,000; 1947 Ashwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Immaculate Work LLC to Francisco Leon

$236,500; 2657 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kevin Kovach to Nicholas Anthony Kovach

$232,000; 3108 Bromley Ln Unit 42-1-A, Aurora; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Shen C Ho to Ronald N Zawacki

$222,000; 1038 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Country View Properties LLC to Tyesha Mcgowan

$215,000; 104 Vine St., Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Porfirio Cazares to Erick Zarate

$210,000; 3310 Allspice Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Teresa Martinez to Alanise Armstrong

$207,000; 1463 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Danette White to Leslie Zafra Vivar

$207,000; 3485 Saint Barthelemy Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Duddles Land Trust to Lori S Hartnett

$194,000; 3073 Autumn Lake Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Daniel John Filipek

$180,500; 2800 Creekside Court, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Gmd South Inc

$175,000; 1439 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Ramon Llamas to Danette White

$152,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1205, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Charles T Harkins to Zofia Michalak

$145,000; 1301 N Glen Cir Unit C, Aurora; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Corinne Coley to Aia Enterprises LLC Series 1

$143,000; 213 Gregory St Unit 6, Aurora; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Hristo Naoumov to Poonam M Ankola

Bensenville

$215,000; 100 W Roosevelt Ave Unit 206, Bensenville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Maria Isabel Martinez to Judy Bellucci

$209,000; 232 N Walnut St Unit B, Bensenville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Mohammed H Chowdhury to Juan Sandoval

$178,000; 11 W Green St Unit 503, Bensenville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patricia Mayer to Chrystal Marie Marino

$132,500; 1206 Nordic St., Bensenville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Deborah Johnson to Amir Mahmood

Bloomingdale

$600,000; 10 Founders Pointe N, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Donald F Pike Jr to Vincenzo Palmieri

$420,000; 257 Fremont Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Llst Capital Management Corp to Michale L Meyer

$387,500; 180 Longridge Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Gary Fuchs to Adi Canaj

$275,000; 126 S Melbourne Ct Unit 126, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Susan Marie Fritzler

$202,000; 301 Starling Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jimmy Dang

$115,000; 124 Glengarry Dr Unit 7-304, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Nicole M Elwart to Eric J Ogrodnik

Burr Ridge

$729,000; 8648 Heather Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Timothy J Dunning Trust to Jacob Rosek

$715,000; 250 Lakewood Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Ile Stojcevski to Kevin Koronkowski

$690,500; 6520 S Elm St., Burr Ridge; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Meesho LLC 6520 S Elm St to John Broucek IV

$485,000; 8805 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael S Lapointe to Nikolche Kitanoski

Carol Stream

$520,000; 884 Hampton Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Roger A Rossi to Samir Sudhir Shah

$355,000; 1276 Bison Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Katherine O Neill to Amin Saade

$351,500; 402 Arrowhead Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Cleotis Cole Trust to Michal Prokop

$300,000; 259 Thunderbird Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Holly L Ursitti to Matthew Reinhardt

$285,500; 515 Cheyenne Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mohammad Athar to Brian Lackowski

$275,000; 1N215 Richard Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Rader to Kelly Jane Shanks

$265,000; 1325 Big Horn Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 10, 2023, by William P Schlee to Jelan F Titi

$217,000; 595 Appaloosa Court, Carol Stream; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patricia Marquardt to Andrea Cristancho

$205,000; 1469 Walnut Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Dalbir Singh to Adrian Arroyo Arteaga

$195,000; 1300 Robin Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James B Coulomb to Cleotis Cole

$180,000; 830 Napa St., Carol Stream; Sold on May 17, 2023, by James J F Roberts to Value Properties Inc

Clarendon Hills

$430,000; 16W674 56th Place, Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Far Reaching Investments LLC to David Kim

Darien

$650,000; 1397 Urban Drive, Darien; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Thomas J North to Yousef Zaffarkhan

$602,500; 7202 Emerson Drive, Darien; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Anthony Coltri to Michael Clark

$531,000; 8583 Harvest Lane, Darien; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Radoslaw Kulasa to Scott Soedrstrom

$500,000; 7726 Wakefield Drive, Darien; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James J Santucci to Jack Curtis

$390,000; 2776 Whitlock Drive, Darien; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lane Trust to Michael Toussaint

$360,000; 429 Maple Lane, Darien; Sold on May 12, 2023, by O Hagan Trust to Michael Bollig

$331,000; 7305 Capitol Drive, Darien; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Genesis Homes 2020 LLC to Raul Omar Carrillo Jr

$260,000; 1534 Darien Lake Drive, Darien; Sold on May 10, 2023, by William Fosgate to Dragan Tarbuk

$155,000; 7422 Brookdale Dr Unit 202, Darien; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Simona Stojkova

Downers Grove

$702,000; 3904 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Ann Lukachik to Matt Cooney

$696,000; 1100 Candlewood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kevin Henthorn to Michael Scorpio

$565,000; 6561 Dunham Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Michael R Ghawaly to Anthony J Eakes

$525,000; 646 67th St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Janet D Krska to Madeleine S Durkee

$520,000; 4601 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ann E Mcconachie to Michael Mazza

$485,000; 4914 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Leonard E Fisher to Teresa Miller

$415,000; 1400 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Sally Ann Freels Cabrera to Elsie Pennoyer

$400,000; 4624 Prince St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael T Pigott to Abbey Radigan

$400,000; 9S249 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Maselli Trust to Jennifer Dollins

$399,000; 4907 Douglas Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Ulrich Trust to Joseph Allen

$395,000; 1731 Oxnard Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Sheehan Trust to Nicholas J Megurdichian

$375,000; 1128 Carol St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Paul A Schuster to Nancy Schmidbauer

$313,000; 6013 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Corcoran Trust to Milestone Real Estate LLC

$310,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 2F, Downers Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Donald D Niestrom to Keith Thomas

$289,000; 1126 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Andrea Olivero to Nicholas Asturrizaga

$222,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 510, Downers Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by May Trust to Mati Akk

$200,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 412, Downers Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kamila Antonyuk to Thi Tan Nguyen

$158,000; 5520 Belmont Rd Unit 3B, Downers Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Donna C Messina to Danielle Tenca

$108,000; 4030 Elm St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Josefina Ramos

Elmhurst

$700,000; 655 W Mary Court, Elmhurst; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Lena Kouvelis Trust to Gregory Anderson

$545,000; 441 E Webster Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Vosicky Trust to Maaz Syed Ahmed

$430,000; 170 E Saint Charles Road, Elmhurst; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Marilyn J Novak to Scott P Zubak

$400,000; 3N535 Crown Road, Elmhurst; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Miltjadhi Iljadhi to Lirdjan Goshi

$330,000; 201 W Brush Hill Rd Unit 106, Elmhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Haithum H Elhadi to Dean Henry Ellefsen

$325,000; 135 S York St Unit 206, Elmhurst; Sold on May 15, 2023, by 38th Ave Realty LLC to Michael Budicak

$290,000; 279 N Michigan Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Todd A Bashem to Mckenna Homes Inc

$225,000; 409 S Scott St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Frank O Steller to Samuel Sanfilippo

Glen Ellyn

$787,000; 526 Maple St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Brenda Davis to Kyle Sternkopf

$755,000; 641 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Brown Trust to Michael T Nieder

$725,000; 247 Sawyer Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 11, 2023, by John Gaius Stewart Trust to Michael A Masciola

$691,000; 126 Sunset Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Mccormick Trust to Amy Colo

$600,000; 185 N Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Mehra Real Estate Inc to Matthew Wilday

$465,000; 261 Chesterfield Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Galvin Trust to Daniel Wagener

$425,000; 892 Bemis Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey Kyle Yoder

$399,000; 216 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Surmac Builders LLC to Kailtyn Koch

$385,000; 2N231 Highland Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 17, 2023, by John Vasile to Jason Racine

$379,000; 71 Tanglewood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Arif Garcia to Therese Sayles

$345,000; 619 Summerdale Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Fisher Jr Trust to Dane Phenegar

$282,500; 155 N Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Alexander W Rearick to Madelyn Hilbert Ford

$272,000; 1N726 Newton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 11, 2023, by George D Kouvelis to John Lewis Steen

$260,000; 395 Duane St Unit 201, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Stosur Trust to Jayne E Holcomb

$187,000; 462 Raintree Dr Unit 2A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kiss Trust to Kevin R Stonich

$180,000; 475 Raintree Ct Unit 2D, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Joseph Wheeler to Lauren A Cali

$105,000; 364 Pennsylvania Ave Unit 2-6, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 12, 2023, by 364 Penn LLC to Aurora M Deleon

Glendale Heights

$375,000; 54 Brian Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Pearl L Gonzales to Kadar Mohaideen Peer Mohaideen

$280,000; 139 Poplar St., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Alexander Michael Robaczewski to Genaro Ibarra Salazar

$275,000; 1622 Highland Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Bruce M Bennett to Angelina Orjales

$209,000; 1130 Harbor Ct Unit 1130, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Patricia K Bozich to Junaid Mahmood

$193,000; 191 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mj Renovation LLC

$148,000; 670 Marilyn Ave Unit 203, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Danielle L Evans to Anna T Kras

$132,000; 680 Marilyn Ave Unit 6 206, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Chicago Group Investment LLC to Briseida Ramos Navarro

Hanover Park

$425,000; 5228 Arlington Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate Ii LLC to Rohan Mohindroo

$242,000; 1784 Goddard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Sarwat Ghani to Matthew G Garcia

$205,000; 1621 Edison Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Wojciech Maslowski

$190,000; 1381 Sacramento Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Idriz Durmic to Asma Anwar

$175,000; 1289 Court E, Hanover Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Mark N Retterer to Julia Corcoran

$110,000; 1310 Gifford Ct Unit B, Hanover Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Chantell D Bunkley to Kendall Partners Ltd

Hinsdale

$390,000; 1409 Burr Oak Rd Unit 112A, Hinsdale; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Kokas Trust to 15683 Villoresi LLC

Itasca

$539,000; 625 E North St., Itasca; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Pawel Stefanowicz to Vincenza A Scianna

$389,000; 102 W North St., Itasca; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Michael A Phillips to Michael Cifaldi

$362,000; 323 S Walnut St., Itasca; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Michael C Kmiecik to Tadeusz Golaszewski

$330,500; 103 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Tomasz M Niedzwiedz to Dariusz Czyzewski

Lisle

$580,000; 6706 Old College Road, Lisle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Donald G Schaaf to Paul Franklin

$392,500; 5605 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Nancy J Etzkorn to Jason R Szumski

$255,000; 1812 Portsmouth Dr Unit 8-1B, Lisle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Spokas Trust to David Milojkovitch

$220,000; 6270 Trinity Dr Unit 1C, Lisle; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Betty L Greenberg to Gerald Balluff

$172,500; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 4E, Lisle; Sold on May 16, 2023, by David W Strickland to Rebecca Tannahill

$157,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 4F, Lisle; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Brett Olsick to Amy Danahey

Lombard

$550,000; 1529 Hillcrest Court, Lombard; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Corrado Trust to Alaeddin Tarhuni

$445,000; 1031 Hunter St., Lombard; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Mark Kuras to Danica Daubenspeck

$400,000; 21W340 Audubon Road, Lombard; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Zachary D Doherty to Stacy Paige Wiseman

$390,000; 71 S Chase Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Steven M Cavalieri

$370,000; 459 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Feret Trust to Henry L Lecrone

$367,000; 338 Cimarron Rd E, Lombard; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Gloria J Ayres to Ludmila Cires

$365,000; 2N139 Grace St., Lombard; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Andronic Construction & Remode to Karina Klimek

$360,000; 130 N Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Steven M Cavalieri to Brandon Doe

$340,000; 352 W Graham Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Charles Conway to Emmanuel Espinoza

$335,000; 1016 E Emerson Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Revell Trust to Miranda Elyse Ross

$321,000; 400 E 15th Place, Lombard; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Jonathon Drummer to Erik S Barry

$320,000; 222 W Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 17, 2023, by F Eric Stuhlmann to Feroz Ali Khan

$318,500; 1S563 Fairview Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Kong Trust to Vizarat Gowher

$315,000; 17 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Muneeba S Bhatti to Shannon Leigh

$300,000; 638 Parker Drive, Lombard; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Conrad J Bertz to Romeo Nava

$285,000; 1151 E Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Lisa E Westergaard to Terry Ellen Johnson

$278,500; 336 S Lodge Lane, Lombard; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Randall R Schuchart to Ismael Ramirez Rodriguez

$265,000; 364 N Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Rafael Garcia

$155,000; 33 N Main St Unit 8M, Lombard; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Sunny Lady LLC to Eduard Poienar

$145,000; 212A Collen Dr Unit 104, Lombard; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Jawed Kalota to Sufyaan Kalota

$135,000; 1311 S Finley Rd Unit 205, Lombard; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Laverne A Rizzo to Carol Sweet

Naperville

$787,500; 3732 Mandeville Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Samuel J Country to Abhishek Chakraborty

$753,000; 4311 Camelot Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Gregory Feigl to Vahid Joshaghani

$715,000; 826 S Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Emerald Re Holdings LLC to Jean Victoria Chick

$710,000; 2435 Haider Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Nancy C Luciano to Patrick Balsier

$710,000; 1545 Preston Road, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Marshall Trust to Trevor L Stapleton

$675,000; 5S550 Allison Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Michael Kosiarek to Jonathan Mulvey

$665,000; 5307 Bundle Flower Court, Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Anthony Iarrobino to Vishwas Hebbur Venkata

$640,000; 999 Creekside Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Matti Latipaa to Lin Wang

$635,000; 1532 Sequoia Road, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Jason D Morin to Nada Y Gohar

$630,000; 1109 Candlenut Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Marjorie Ann Archbold to David Czech

$625,000; 824 S Plainfield Naperville Road, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Kevin T Piket to Scott C Norberg

$600,000; 2208 Haider Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Lee D Kaseska to Manish Kumar

$595,000; 6 S Wright St., Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by O Keefe Trust to Jonathan Tinsley

$576,000; 1116 Sara Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Hiipakka Trust to Brian M Kime

$574,000; 1126 E Chicago Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by M&s Residental Real Estate LLC to Sherman Baker

$567,500; 4424 Pradel Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Leite Trust to Kenneth Petrowski

$565,000; 865 S Wright St., Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by John D Keating to Timothy Crickenberger

$560,000; 925 Manchester St., Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jerome J Lynch to Russell Richard Olson Jr

$560,000; 1212 Cromwell Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Viki Haneberg to Chun Pang Siu

$555,000; 536 S Main St., Naperville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Wayne D Lex to Durre Khalil

$550,000; 2227 Gleneagles Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Tianyu Chen to Lidia Jose

$547,500; 1934 Hansom Court, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Salem A Mize to Ryan Michael Alberts

$545,000; 2776 Flagstone Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Reto Furrer to Manas Kumar Pattanayak

$545,000; 4109 Stableford Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by John M Dietrich to Samuel J Country

$529,000; 2812 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Kunda Trust to Prarthana Bhattacharya

$525,000; 106 N Whispering Hills Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Scott Anthony Krinch to Kevin Wayne Reed

$520,000; 498 River Front Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Donald W Musial to John Francis Kelly

$500,000; 408 Menominee Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by William Qiang Wang to James Greco

$500,000; 1008 Landing Road, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Rittle Trust to Scott Shearer

$485,500; 951 Winners Cup Court, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Richard A Kubilius to Kevin Gomes

$460,000; 24W360 Hemlock Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Gordon Trust to Kevin Coe

$450,000; 10 W Bauer Road, Naperville; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Victoria L Thiele to David Eber

$450,000; 459 Bourbon Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Himmelberger Trust to Evan Johnson

$435,000; 4195 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Marjorie E Colinders to Kanayo Ugwu

$435,000; 1220 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bruzan Trust to Donald C Guide

$410,000; 4145 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jaya Lavanya Nallam to Rupin Kamleshkumar Patel

$401,500; 25W140 Essex Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Thomas E Michel to Alejandro Meza

$395,000; 11S436 Mcgrath Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dibernardo Trust to Mary Ann Johnson

$390,000; 28W491 87th St., Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Raymond L Gallup to Nathan Evans

$385,000; 2813 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jagdish Kumar Choudhary to John Galvan

$382,500; 1365 Sunnybrook Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Randall M Brown to Oleksandr Gurnevych

$370,800; 2277 Woodland Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mark R Hilts to James Feinberg

$350,000; 3023 Crystal Rock Road, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Charles C Robinson to Kaili Wang

$335,000; 1486 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Prakash J Avineni to Dinanath Sulakhe

$330,000; 1919 Tamahawk Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Flak Trust to Daniel Hernandez Dominguez

$322,500; 3042 Crystal Rock Road, Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Aaron Hinderer to Hong Qiu

$309,000; 1228 Calico Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Iwona K Boyle to Kathryn M Banach

$300,000; 2562 Arcadia Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Weobley52 Jr LLC to Magdaleno Aaron Gutierrez

$293,000; 1959 Lancaster Ct Unit 3, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Rasmussen Trust to Nicholas Sheets

$260,000; 28W737 87th St., Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Del Toro Properties LLC

$232,000; 2251 Petworth Ct Unit 101B, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jane E Simantel to Colleen Garcia

$198,000; 30W142 Claymore Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James Gerard Tierney to David J Tierney

$158,000; 1041 N Mill St Unit 107, Naperville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Agnieszka Kubinska to Barbara Bierwowiec

$155,000; 1052 N Mill St Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patricia Wallace to Daniel Raub

$135,000; 118 E Bailey Rd Unit E, Naperville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Antony Pathikulangaraveed to Suraj Kadalamkattu Sebastian

$125,000; 1004 N Mill St Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Frank P Ponce

Oak Brook

$555,000; 2 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit C103, Oak Brook; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Mcgarry Trust to Kevin J Fitzgerald

$149,500; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 14E, Oak Brook; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lay Trust to Parham Aleahmad

Oakbrook Terrace

$195,000; 1S085 Spring Rd Unit 2C, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Judith Hilton to Kimberly J Smith

Roselle

$607,000; 330 W Devon Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 2, 2023, by George A Jones to Christopher L Donovan

$515,000; 671 Hazel Court, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jessica Biella to Kevin L Kanavy

$453,000; 304 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Kyle Krage

$370,000; 1340 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jason Racine to John E Naquin Jr

$342,000; 617 Pinecroft Drive, Roselle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Angela N Kopoulos to Damian Piotr Scigala

$300,000; 1560 Tuppeny Court, Roselle; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Alan K Angus to Gabriel Gualteros

$285,000; 202 Lincoln St., Roselle; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mary Ramirez to Ivan Diaz

$280,500; 215 Norfolk Ct Unit 8, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Welker Trust to Rajesh Babu Arumalla

$260,000; 14 S Prospect St Unit 204 & P11, Roselle; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jennifer A Carli to Barbara J Zebleckis

$247,000; 1225 Winfield Ct Unit 2, Roselle; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Debbie Hardman to Raymond V Bruno

$246,000; 1565 Thornfield Ln Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Brian J Phillps to Evgenii Rukavishnikov

Villa Park

$315,000; 359 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Thomas J Omalley to Megan Servos

$291,000; 612 W Pleasant St., Villa Park; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Andrew Baird to Michael Gene Decosla Sullivan

$269,500; 535 N Iowa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Margaret M Dunlea to Lindsey M Graham

$253,000; 713 N Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Patricia A Allison to Amy A Reusch

$250,000; 142 S Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Matthew R Williamson to Eric P Schwarz

$210,000; 17W737 Kirkland Lane, Villa Park; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Zaid Alazawi to Byron Ufnowski

$150,000; 1S128 Eliot Lane, Villa Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Maureen L Waver to Amreena S Khan

Warrenville

$459,000; 28W751 Batavia Road, Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Bradley D Paynter to Declan Moss

$445,000; 29W301 Iroquois Ct S, Warrenville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Joan Sprenger to Glen A Griessler

$416,000; 3S515 Barkley Ave., Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Hyun Mee Joung to Blake A Ramsden

$262,000; 3S022 Timber Drive, Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Carol L Lucas to Devitt Rennard Travis

$255,500; 29W371 Crabtree Lane, Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Julia Briggs to Katelyn Keller

$245,000; 28W395 John Bardeen Drive, Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Dat Cao Do to Luis Romero Arrieta

$245,000; 30W280 Small Tree Court, Warrenville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Carlos C Rodriguez

$235,000; 2S762 Grove Lane, Warrenville; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Key Lion Investments LLC to Thelma Ochoa

$215,000; 2S531 Emerald Green Dr Unit 19-A, Warrenville; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Suzanne M Rasmussen to Kenneth Wright

West Chicago

$350,000; 29W231 Brown St., West Chicago; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Thuan Van Le to Midhat Farooq

$300,000; 29W120 Woodland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paul A Fousek to Jesse Gutierrez

$289,000; 28W664 Washington Ave., West Chicago; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Roberto Davila to Carl M Peterson

$261,000; 638 Hillview Court, West Chicago; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jesse G Aganon to Daniel Matthews

$250,000; 0N007 Sunset Ave., West Chicago; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Michael R Konewko to Kimberly Baker

$240,000; 1219 S Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Carolyn Vogel to Juan Garcia

$185,000; 28W536 Lester St., West Chicago; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Maria B Corral to Hugo Martinez

$175,000; 528 Highland Ave., West Chicago; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Saul Jayr Hernandez Rebollo

$155,000; 4N325 Kaelin Road, West Chicago; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Radzun Trust to Shannon C B Bear

Westmont

$426,000; 630 Citadel Drive, Westmont; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Susan S Rangel to Jordan R Lewis

$400,000; 339 E 59th St., Westmont; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Mack Trust to Carlton J Hemphill

$280,000; 320 Cromwell Court, Westmont; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ankur A Shah

$175,000; 47 Pier Dr Unit 302, Westmont; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Heidi Heintz to Ryan J Lavigne

$143,000; 907 S Williams St Unit 210, Westmont; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Lisa Slagle to Elias Jarrouj

Wheaton

$690,000; 2S560 Seneca Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Samuel Hoffman to John R Hults

$631,000; 1710 Gone Away Lane, Wheaton; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Brandon R Timm to Mark Schoer

$550,000; 135 Christina Circle, Wheaton; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Larry Matusiak to Nicholas M Rousakis

$550,000; 1209 Howard Circle, Wheaton; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jongsma Trust to Carl S Porter

$475,000; 968 Casa Solana Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Robert J Burns Iii

$460,000; 607 S Gables Blvd., Wheaton; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kimberly Wedoff to Logan Sepsakos

$455,000; 1263 Casa Solana Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Perno Trust to Spencer Kennedy

$419,500; 1117 Wheaton Oaks Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Winston 2021 LLC to William Harper

$411,500; 913 Wheaton Oaks Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Dulak Trust to William R Black

$383,000; 102 S Beverly St., Wheaton; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Eric D Dammann to Elise Gavin

$380,000; 1214 Wheaton Oaks Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jennifer Lasek to Christine Lapp

$380,000; 966 Dartmouth Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Angela J Suacillo to Frederick C Bucholz

$360,000; 117 S Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on May 15, 2023, by David C Evans to Robert Brett Hassels

$349,500; 224 S Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Andrew J Samide to David R Gossage

$205,000; 1171 Bunker Hill Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Daniel D Flores to Hannah Kay Guymon

$200,000; 1475 S County Farm Rd Unit 1-4, Wheaton; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Daniel Kretzmann to Weena B Zic

$192,000; 2075 Creekside Dr Unit 2 3, Wheaton; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Kevin Pastrano to Anthony Genovesi

$190,500; 1360 S Lorraine Rd Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Keri L Cronin to Wenc Rentals LLC

$160,000; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 1J, Wheaton; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Laureen Kroscher

Willowbrook

$540,000; 9S565 Allison Court, Willowbrook; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Nancy Foody to Raghu Ramadurai

$475,000; 21 Clubside Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Judith Broderick to Samer Martini

$445,000; 206 Village Road, Willowbrook; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Dennis Boyda to Jose H Ramos

$319,000; 601 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 110, Willowbrook; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jelinek Trust to Catherine Dahlstrand

$312,000; 501 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 412, Willowbrook; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Hawkins Trust to Helen Orfanos

$274,000; 6212 Lakepark Ln Unit D, Willowbrook; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Zielinski Trust to Angela Serpico

$190,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 411, Willowbrook; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Cheryl S Redclift to Ndbk Inc

$156,000; 17A Kingery Quarter Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Bridgette A Caldera to Bryan Fagaragan

$117,000; 6157 Knoll Way Dr Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Steven Today to Baker Irvine LLC

Winfield

$650,000; 26W172 Houghton Lane, Winfield; Sold on May 11, 2023, by James A Abenante to Anthony J Del Preto

$375,000; 0S340 Jefferson St., Winfield; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Alexander Soszko to Angela Gonzalez

$331,500; 0N093 Preserve Court, Winfield; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Winfield Holdings LLC to Samuel P Cushing

$329,500; 27W717 S Meadowview Drive, Winfield; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Winfield Holdings LLC to Christine F Berger

$267,000; 0N713 Concord Lane, Winfield; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Kara Khorshidian to Mark Edward G Lozano

$220,000; 27W052 Cooley Ave., Winfield; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Wendy L Austin to Radford Charles Ruman

Wood Dale

$517,500; 466 Dunlay St., Wood Dale; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Sacco Trust to Nico Vidal Doss

$333,000; 125 Bristol Ln Unit 6, Wood Dale; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Sanitno Cinquegrani to Frank Solyom

$303,000; 496 W Jason Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Ciardiello Trust to Petro Sahaidak

$292,000; 1526 Bristol Ln Unit 4, Wood Dale; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Dean Cameron to Christian Pereira Santana

$260,000; 366 N Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Dillon Shouse

$212,000; 440 E Montrose Ave Unit 204, Wood Dale; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Hani Rabi to Phyllis Mitchell

Woodridge

$505,000; 8129 Meadowwood Ave., Woodridge; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Michael H Maguire to Lauren Schwade

$480,000; 6405 Clark Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Juan Legaspi to Harrison Loiacono

$442,000; 6679 Foxtree Ave., Woodridge; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Jacob Vanatta to Martin Gorski

$427,500; 6 Mashie Court, Woodridge; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Yvonne Biagas Hall to James Hansen

$423,000; 7032 Buckingham Circle, Woodridge; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Joseph C Ruttenberg to Cody A Brown

$375,000; 6526 Macarthur Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Robert J Lane to Robert Faigao

$360,000; 2536 Wolfe Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Bonnie Pihl to Janice Dsouza

$330,000; 7815 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Nishimura Trust to Kenneth D Hoffmeyer

$330,000; 5 Pheasant Court, Woodridge; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Daniel J Majchrowski to Cristian Raul Barrea

$277,000; 6856 Juneberry Ave., Woodridge; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Hitesh Bhatt to Ovidijus Rainys

$264,000; 22 Wake Robin Court, Woodridge; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jacqueline Gilbert

$175,000; 2800 Mitchell Dr Unit 2, Woodridge; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Telar LLC to Pik Choi Law

$157,500; 2278 Country Club Drive, Woodridge; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Dobre Dimitrievski to Mmt Services LLC

$129,000; 2711 Hobson Rd Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Janice Garza to Jon Ryan Hurley

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.