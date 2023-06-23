Driver from single-vehicle crash in Prairie Grove is flown to hospital

Fire departments from Nunda, McHenry Township and Cary assist in getting the driver out of the rolled over vehicle on Gracy Road on Thursday night. Courtesy of Nunda Rural Fire Protection District

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Gracy Road in Prairie Grove left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call at 8 p.m. Thursday, which happened on Gracy Road between Route 31 and Barreville Road.

The vehicle "appeared to have collided with a tree and rolled onto its roof, heavily entrapping an adult male driver," said Alex Vucha of the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District in a news release.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District and a rescue squad from the Cary Fire Protection District aided in getting the driver out of the car. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Almost a dozen firefighters were successful in extracting the driver out of the car at 9:23 p.m., according to the report -- about an hour after firefighters arrived on the scene.

Although a medical helicopter was on standby, the driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Order of Saint Francis Life Flight later flew the driver to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash.