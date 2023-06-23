Cook County property transfers for April 28 to May 22, 2023

Arlington Heights

$585,000; 2439 S Cedar Glen Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by George Locallo to Omar E Gonzalez Echevarria

$502,000; 5 S Evanston Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ryan Voyda to Hari Neupane

$479,500; 1838 N Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Pretium Mortgage Acquisition T to Mindy Yoon

$405,000; 2122 N Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ryan Zyks to Javan Phillips

$390,000; 1233 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Matthew Jeremy Foote to John Forbes

$360,000; 1021 N Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Michal Ciurej

$305,000; 3 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by James M Brown to Lidia Grzegorzewski

$233,000; 1627 W Quail Ct Unit 6, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Sameer Desai to Aleksejs Celombitjko

$200,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 415, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Brian Cantz to Sekhar Suman Chintanippu

$141,000; 306 W Miner St Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Marzena Pasula to Oleg V Lebedev

Barrington

$615,000; 1100 Berkshire Lane, Barrington; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Rottinghaus Trust to Theodore Benjamin

$525,000; 1261 Berkshire Lane, Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Susan K Medina to Brenden Hulett

$518,000; 427 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jill J Gapp to Diane Wickstrom

$495,000; 409 E Oakwood Drive, Barrington; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Shawn Moriarty to Mark C Odden

$345,000; 432 Park Lane, Barrington; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Teresa Jeane Schurecht to Marne L Klinsky

$278,000; 134 Harrison St., Barrington; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Thompson Trust to Thomas G Hudson

$260,000; 650 George St., Barrington; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Corey Dunne to Daniel Bakke

$172,500; 560 Shorely Dr Unit 204, Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Pfeifer Holdings LLC to Andrii Serpukhov

Bartlett

$505,000; 1367 Farmgate Road, Bartlett; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Anna Michalik to Adam Paluch

$440,500; 1033 Bentley Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Diana Remus

$420,000; 566 Abbey Road, Bartlett; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Adam C Maple to Hiren Thaker

$411,500; 254 Shawnee Court, Bartlett; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Colin Slack to Robert Reins

$386,500; 1180 Lexington Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Shahbaz Hashmi to Prashant Thakkar

$345,000; 309 E Sheridan Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Ivan Esparza to Edward Lee Peterson Jr

$336,000; 1925 Sundrop Court, Bartlett; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sot 3 LLC to Roberto Ipapo

$270,000; 267 E Railroad Ave Unit 204, Bartlett; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Goddard Trust to Cynthia Marie Conroy

Buffalo Grove

$603,000; 2185 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Lingbing Tu

$562,000; 884 Horatio Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Aleksandr Tovstanovskiy

$555,000; 707 Pinehurst Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Bruce A Levin to Rahul Sinha

$545,000; 765 Chaucer Way, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Philip Diehl to Lihui Wang

$513,000; 491 Springside Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Julis Trust to Ho Fang Ng

$485,000; 400 Thompson Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Fred A Rudich to Tejas Jayeshkumar Kadakia

$480,000; 1145 Lockwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Naveen Vemsani to Sumeet Chopra

$480,000; 270 Terrace Place, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Okura Trust to Faris N Marogy

$415,000; 755 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Hank Fatoorehchi to Sunila Paul

$366,000; 272 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Philip Chong to Naveenan Arjunan

$363,000; 286 Woodstone Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Ann M Hentschel to Ajay Chaudhary

$325,000; 305 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Daniel G Brown to Yilin Miao

$305,000; 1008 Pine Tree Cir N Unit 41-603, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Narendrakumar Mittapalli to Kubra Tiryaki

$280,000; 251 Mohawk Trail, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Robert W Rosencrans to Jacob Cusick

$270,000; 610 Le Parc Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Sumeet Lakhanpal to Kateryna O Serbina

$250,000; 117 Windwood Ct Unit 33-803, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2023, by Markian Chaian to Yick Bun Shum

$221,000; 1156 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Steven J Thomas to Mary Jacquiline Antony Boniface

$200,000; 140 Manchester Dr Unit 210, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Prociuk Trust to Mathew Urbach

$124,000; 1 Oak Creek Dr Unit 1307, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Timothy Richard Andersen to Diana Medina

Des Plaines

$710,000; 2220 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Mubeen Khan Mohammed Abdul

$525,000; 1122 E Walnut Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Robert Richard Anderson to Samuel Donald Lemark

$420,000; 926 S Golf Cul De Sac St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jeffrey M Entratter to Paul El Zoghbi

$400,000; 200 Dulles Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Joseph F Teister to Sean Reid

$325,000; 9465 Harrison St Unit 1-713, Des Plaines; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Hae Suk Kim to Farham Mohammed

$322,000; 1207 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Dennis Moczarnik to Adisak Mee Leelakanok

$295,000; 430 S Western Ave Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Donna Miyamoto to Thomas J Flynn

$281,000; 101 Dover Dr Unit 15, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Cezary Widerski to Jagrut Patel

$271,000; 1669 White St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Emily C Kenneally to Nicole Ehlert

$250,000; 8810 Robin Dr Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Himanshu N Shah to Delfino Rojas

$247,000; 196 Grove Ave Unit 1A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jaclyn M Hembree to Serhiy Pyskar

$200,000; 1847 Welwyn Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Daryl L Sandfort to Adrian Garcia Reyes

$188,000; 8905 Knight Ave Unit F311, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Bhatti Trust to Diana Dacheva

$172,000; 1595 Ashland Ave Unit 403, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mary C Hartwick Trust to Jill S Westerfelhaus

$165,000; 9425 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1N, Des Plaines; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Alex Dominguez to Chaz Domiguez

$154,000; 1288 Perry St Unit 13, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Darshan Patel to Adam Wilson

$130,000; 905 Graceland Ave Unit 6, Des Plaines; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Kalina Gartner to Vladimir Bdzoch

Elk Grove Village

$605,000; 1035 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Emerald Inc to Nishad G Soni

$604,000; 1528 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Emerald Inc to Bharat Walia

$485,000; 1012 Lincoln Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Lance G Albert to David Schwartz

$475,000; 1048 W Glenn Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Richard E Hultgren to Zoran Jevtic

$395,000; 629 Ipswich Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Stafford Trust to Houssam Harraz

$345,000; 231 Parkchester Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jennifer Ullrich to Charice Shianna

$345,000; 28 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Doni S Zaia to Pauline A Tisthammer

$305,500; 255 Doral Ct Unit 4, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Joseph Ziegenhorn to Sylwia Ogrodnik

$280,000; 48 Woodcrest Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Brian Oreilly to Kathryn Annette Cameron Spindler

$265,000; 98 Kendal Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Constance M Kelly to Legacy Homes Group LLC

$200,000; 540 Biesterfield Rd Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Charles E Parker to Haley Parker

Hanover Park

$420,000; 933 Yorkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Nathaniel E Jones to Kelsie Lynn Miller

$355,000; 8004 S Carrolton Court, Hanover Park; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Amy E West to Tasiana Yurevich

$350,000; 6831 Appletree St., Hanover Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Amk Investments Inc to Lilibeth Serrano Mendoza

$285,000; 8218 N Carrolton Court, Hanover Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Johnathan Irle to Fnu Priti

$190,000; 7970 Ramsgate Cir N, Hanover Park; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Headlands Resid Series Owner T to Ale Alibegovic

Hoffman Estates

$419,000; 4240 Mumford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Dharin J Patel to Surendra Reddy Mannam

$364,000; 1360 Gentry Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Annette M Spiezio to Thelma A Lualhati

$361,000; 2222 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Michael A Palazzolo to Amit Gupta

$320,000; 5490 Fox Path Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Jeanne M Lazar to Josephine Saverino

$315,500; 325 Kingman Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Nb Real Estate LLC

$293,000; 1325 Newcastle Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Fischer Trust to Ramon Navarro

$259,000; 991 Butter Creek Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Everest Property Management In to Christine Simms

$250,000; 325 Newark Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Araceli Pedroza to Cesar Jimenez Hernandez

$204,000; 1862 Stockton Dr Unit 3283, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jva Two LLC to Sheila Ann Appleton

$127,000; 1500 Robin Cir Unit 106, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Timothy Cecchin to Andy Bakopoulos

$107,000; 1500 Robin Cir Unit 407, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Karen W Rowland to Dalton J Gray

Inverness

$560,000; 810 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Linda K Jensen to 810 Stone Canyon Circle LLC

$420,000; 1471 Shire Cir Unit 295, Inverness; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Mckay Trust to Philip Hanigan

Lake Barrington

$765,000; 22622 N Linden Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 22, 2023, by Necastro Trust to Neil T Helsper

$317,500; 693 Golf Ln Unit 350, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Patricia J Harms to Julie Campbell

$305,000; 78 Foxwood Ln Unit D, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 18, 2023, by Redita Nakvosaite to Jean Pluta

$287,500; 774 Shoreline Rd Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Susan Decker

$153,000; 28479 Schooner Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Joseph Nicholas Construction C to Timothy Daly

Long Grove

$620,000; 8109 Boulder Court, Long Grove; Sold on May 15, 2023, by Bradley Way to David Moses

Mount Prospect

$725,000; 504 S Hi Lusi Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by John C Ronn to Keith Calvert

$660,000; 520 Lois Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Nicholas Shim Ping to Pedro Fontes Mendes

$500,000; 801 S Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Cory Starkey to Margaret Schulz Carroll

$500,000; 510 S Marina Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rago Trust to Jon Tertel

$455,000; 1737 Verde Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Wieslaw Stasik to Matthew J Strickland

$445,000; 8 Rob Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jva Four LLC to Tuba Kursun

$415,000; 109 Audrey Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Robert Scotterson Trust to Patricia L Bauer

$414,000; 2024 E Seneca Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Norman Lewison

$410,000; 921 S See Gwun Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Busch Joint Trust to Chung Il Lee

$389,000; 1104 W Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Dnaiel F Marco to Lauren E Warner

$365,000; 109 W Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rlm Investments LLC to Joyline Christine

$365,000; 104 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Chapman Trust to Pauline Mc Kenna

$315,000; 20 S Main St Unit 612, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Johanna E Swiontek to Bartlomiej Kmiecik

$310,500; 11 S Wille St Unit 401, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Cunnigham Trust to Shane Kmiecik

$300,000; 1508 W Palm Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jie Du to Kan Zhang

$140,000; 611 W Central Rd Unit B4, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Samborski Trust to Thomas J Kusek

$139,000; 713 W Central Rd Unit B6, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Romeo Delacruz to Peter Debartolo

Palatine

$570,000; 1156 S Deverell Court, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Shufan Wang to Himanshu Thakkar

$535,000; 845 N Marsha Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Alveric E Maravilla to Sung Soo Hong

$530,000; 345 S Circle Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Andrew W Beard

$450,000; 1150 N Old Mill Road, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mary E Dalton to Rebecca A Hansen

$410,000; 1140 N Thackeray Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Matthew Lutzow to Paul G Ostrowski

$410,000; 746 E Mill Valley Road, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Brian P Karabin to Orville Ii Arcenel Abellanosa

$387,000; 674 N Hawk St., Palatine; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Lowe Trust to April Dawn Weaver

$385,000; 1312 E Joan Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mary A Walker to Tyler Kleeman

$344,000; 1645 W Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Nicholas J Porstner to Lauren A Siegel

$300,000; 1033 E Tulip Way, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Rs Inland LLC to Roald Kozmer

$297,000; 333 S Jewel Court, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Brian J Fredricks to Jay Feece

$296,000; 103 S Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by North West Housing Partnership to Ala W Haddadin

$290,000; 245 W Johnson St Unit 303, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Crescent Investment Properties to Marko Rivota

$255,000; 1345 E Evergreen Dr Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Tarek Bensmida to Kumushbek A Akmatbekov

$247,000; 1478 N Gatewood Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Liney Trust to Oksana Pyatetska Bulay

$185,000; 1006 Bayside Dr Unit T-1006, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Reyna Gomez De Lopez to Ruchika Patel

$167,000; 1365C N Sterling Ave Unit 210, Palatine; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Janet Steingarner Quintero to Angela P Peters

$140,000; 431 E Osage Ln Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Tong S Park to San Real Estate LLC

$122,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 404, Palatine; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Sheila A Teague to Amitkumar Patel

Rolling Meadows

$400,000; 110 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Raymend S Elvey to Krzyszof Haupa

$398,000; 301 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Ford Trust to Bekniyaz Akshayev

$355,000; 5407 Elizabeth Place, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Stephanie Mack to Robin Varghese

$310,000; 3005 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Kelsey Stevens to Justin M Sohl

$240,000; 2704 George Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trus to Joy F Odonner

$104,500; 5101 Carriageway Dr Unit 204B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Agent Equity Partners LLC to Home Builder Solutions LLC

Roselle

$607,000; 330 W Devon Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 2, 2023, by George A Jones to Christopher L Donovan

$515,000; 671 Hazel Court, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Jessica Biella to Kevin L Kanavy

$453,000; 304 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Kyle Krage

$370,000; 1340 Waterbury Lane, Roselle; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jason Racine to John E Naquin Jr

$342,000; 617 Pinecroft Drive, Roselle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Angela N Kopoulos to Damian Piotr Scigala

$300,000; 1560 Tuppeny Court, Roselle; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Alan K Angus to Gabriel Gualteros

$285,000; 202 Lincoln St., Roselle; Sold on May 16, 2023, by Mary Ramirez to Ivan Diaz

$280,500; 215 Norfolk Ct Unit 8, Roselle; Sold on May 17, 2023, by Welker Trust to Rajesh Babu Arumalla

$260,000; 14 S Prospect St Unit 204 & P11, Roselle; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Jennifer A Carli to Barbara J Zebleckis

$247,000; 1225 Winfield Ct Unit 2, Roselle; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Debbie Hardman to Raymond V Bruno

$246,000; 1565 Thornfield Ln Unit 6, Roselle; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Brian J Phillps to Evgenii Rukavishnikov

Schaumburg

$517,000; 807 Apple Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by David L Schneider to Qi Quang

$515,000; 296 Ashwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Giovanni Balice to Travis Garrett Johnson

$440,000; 1114 Beach Comber Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Chicagoland Housing Solutions to Heidi A Trybus

$425,000; 1835 Cannon Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Manuela Maciuszek to Chad W Jorgenson

$400,000; 930 Cornell Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Michael J Poehler to Habeeb Khan

$380,000; 928 Royal Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Kozak Trust to Arthur Klysz

$310,000; 825 Sienna Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jennifer Bergantino to Rados Popovic

$300,000; 1821 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Rony Sultan to Nayneshkumar Patel

$285,000; 1759 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 3, 2023, by John Angell to Wendy A Pinones

$247,500; 507 Verde Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 28, 2023, by James J Mendrick to Ann Johnson

$245,000; 174 Cripple Creek Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Ashley N Kern to Sofia Ilchuk

$232,000; 32 Kristin Cir Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Sara A Marcus to Monica Miranda

$220,000; 1026 Sagamore Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Robert Garrett Jr to Mark Alcantara

$190,000; 22 Superior Ct Unit L1, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Patricia M Allegretti to Oscar Velazquez

$167,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 214, Schaumburg; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Lucyna Partynska to Elzbieta Glowinski

$143,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 104A, Schaumburg; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Eun Hae Lee

$127,000; 705 Tipperary Ct Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Daynae Gaudio to Oleg V Shavel

$122,000; 1104 Westover Ln Unit C, Schaumburg; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Silvia Lopez

Streamwood

$352,500; 1112 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Myoung S Lah to Xiaoning You

$315,000; 207 Ridge Circle, Streamwood; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Felix Segovia Perez to Reyna Gomez De Lopez

$276,500; 538 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Debbie A Zelinski to Todor Valev

$272,500; 155 Red Cedar Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Shirlene Barber to Mn Real Estate Holdings LLC

$265,000; 106 Cedar Circle, Streamwood; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michelle Heart to Arnaldo Jimenez Turizo

$265,000; 512 Sherwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Jaqueline U Patton to Brian James Janecek

$195,000; 203 Elm Lane, Streamwood; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Michael Uziel to Impact Capital LLC

$185,000; 1721 Mckool Ave., Streamwood; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Lithia M Chevere to Jason E Gomez

$179,000; 2114 Falmouth Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Alfredo Garcia to Miguel Moreno

$175,000; 6 N Victoria Ln Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on April 28, 2023, by Vsa Prop LLC to Kris Partners LLC

Wheeling

$314,000; 1407 Candlewood Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Magdalena Nguyen to Samantha Joy Hershman

$285,000; 498 Tahoe Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Sergey Danelyan to Victor A Carmona

$279,000; 643 Sutton Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Catherine Feder to William B Charles

$255,000; 580 Wetumka Ct Unit 0, Wheeling; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Prashant Thakkar to Yoselin Barrios

$249,000; 270 Cindy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 2, 2023, by Mark Lenski to Enrique Valencia

$214,000; 450 Plum Creek Dr Unit 209, Wheeling; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jolanta Madejska to Xhuljano Gjoshi

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.