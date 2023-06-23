 

Barrington man held on child pornography charges

A Barrington man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography was ordered held on $250,000 bail Friday and prohibited from using the internet or having contact with anyone younger than 18.

If he posts 10% bond of that, 49-year-old Anthony Demonte will be on house arrest, per the Cook County judge's order. He next appears in court on July 14.

 

Demonte was arrested after an investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit,

According to a sheriff's spokesman. the office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography images were uploaded and shared through a social media account linked to Demonte.

Search warrants of his social media account uncovered multiple files of sexually explicit videos of children 12 and younger, and a search of his cellphone revealed images of children engaging in sexual conduct, according to the spokesman.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Demonte could face 6-30 years in prison.

