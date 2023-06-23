Authorities: Naperville police officer misued law enforcement database

A Naperville police officer is facing a felony charge after being accused of misusing a statewide law enforcement database.

Anthony Cimilluca, 48, has been charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony. The officer is accused of using his position as a police officer to run a license plate of a vehicle for nonofficial purposes.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the department is aware of the charges against Cimilluca and is fully cooperating with the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"This charge is not at all representative of the great work the men and women of the Naperville Police Department do on a daily basis. Upon learning of the criminal investigation, I immediately removed the officer from active duty, and he will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of our internal investigation, which is separate from the criminal investigation," Arres said in a written statement Friday. "We intend to fully investigate the charges and pursue appropriate actions while providing due process required under state law."

According to the complaint against Cimilluca, the officer "knowingly performed an act that he knew he was forbidden by law to perform" by accessing the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System in violation of the LEADS administrative code on Feb. 14.

The system provides information on stolen vehicles, warrants, orders of protection and people who are missing or runaways. Access is restricted to law enforcement officials.

On June 20, DuPage County Judge Brian Telander issued a $10,000 personal recognizance arrest warrant for Cimilluca. Late Thursday afternoon, Cimilluca turned himself in to authorities. He was processed and then released from custody.

"This appears to be an isolated incident with no other officers involved," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement Friday.

Cimilluca has been with the department for 22 years. If convicted, Cimilluca could face a sentence of two to five years in prison or probation.

Cimilluca is next due in court for his arraignment on July 24.