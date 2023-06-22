Summer professional development workshop offered for teachers

The Naperville Heritage Society and experts from North Park University and North Central College are offering a free professional development workshop for middle and high school teachers.

The free, full-day workshop will focus on teaching the history of housing discrimination and segregation in conjunction with the new online exhibit and educator resource, "Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States."

Participants will earn eight professional development hours and receive various resources, including a "Teaching Unvarnished" workbook, posters for their classroom, books and other resources.

The workshops will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27, July 12 and July 17.

To learn more or to register, visit NaperSettlement.org/TeachingUnvarnished.