Students evacuated from Naperville North High School after small roof fire

Nobody was hurt, but about 800 students and faculty had to be evacuated from Naperville North High School on Thursday after a small fire caused by maintenance work broke out on the roof.

An administrator at the school called 911 just after noon Thursday, saying that smoke was filling the cafeteria. Ten pieces of fire apparatus and 24 Naperville Fire Department personnel arrived within five minutes to find a small fire on the school's roof. Firefighters put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Fire officials said in a news release that the accidental fire was caused by maintenance workers who unintentionally ignited nearby combustibles while working with a torch.

Fire damage was limited to the HVAC unit. The initial cost of the damage is estimated at $15,000.

The students and faculty, who had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, returned to the building after about a half-hour.