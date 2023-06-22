Palatine police seek missing 33-year-old man

Palatine police are seeking Brett Hanson, 33 years old and standing 7 feet, 4 inches tall, out of concern for his well-being. Courtesy of Village of Palatine

The Palatine Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old Palatine man who has been missing since June 10 after checking himself out of a hospital.

Brett Hanson is 33 years old with dark hair, standing 7 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Hanson has been missing from the Aurora area since he checked himself out, Palatine police said, and might be in psychological distress.

Anyone who has information on Hanson's whereabouts or sees him is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.