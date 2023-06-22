'No conclusive answer': Officials still don't know what caused May intruder alarm at Maine West

Despite a lengthy investigation, the cause of the false report of an armed intruder at Maine West High School in May remains elusive, Maine Township High School District 207 officials announced Thursday.

"The in-depth internal investigation resulted in no conclusive answer on how the alarm was activated," Superintendent Ken Wallace said in an email to families and employees.

The May 12 alarm at the Des Plaines school, which authorities had said was triggered on the second floor, prompted many students and staffers to flee the building while others barricaded themselves in classrooms.

Des Plaines police and officers from other agencies searched the building and found no threat. No one was hurt.

It remains unknown whether someone accidentally or deliberately set off the alarm or if there was a mechanical malfunction.