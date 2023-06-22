New police dogs on the job in Wheeling and Buffalo Grove

Officer Shannon McMillon and a German shepherd named Mac are the Buffalo Grove Police Department's newest police dog team. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Wheeling police Officer Anthony Guzzarde and his German shepherd partner, Locke, made their public debut at Monday's village board meeting. Courtesy of Wheeling

Wheeling Police Officer Anthony Guzzarde and his new partner, a German shepherd named Locke. Courtesy of the Wheeling Police Department

The Wheeling and Buffalo Grove police departments' newest four-legged members made their public debuts this week.

In Wheeling, a German shepherd named Locke has partnered with Officer Anthony Guzzarde. And in Buffalo Grove, a German shepherd named Mac has been teamed with Officer Shannon McMillon.

Locke and Guzzarde were introduced at Monday's Wheeling village board meeting. Mac and McMillon were similarly introduced the same night in Buffalo Grove.

Both dogs and their handlers were trained at TOPS Kennel in Grayslake. Their training will continue.

The dogs will be used to detect narcotics, local criminal suspects, search for missing people and conduct other tasks.

In addition to their primary duties, police dogs can be community relations tools. They frequently participate in demonstrations that "offer the public an opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable abilities and bonds between the officers and their canine partners," Wheeling Police Chief Jamie Dunne said.

Mac is one of two dogs on the Buffalo Grove police staff. The other is Gus, a mixed-breed animal who serves as a therapy dog. Gus works with departmental social worker Brittany Wilson.

Locke's arrival brings the number of dogs on Wheeling's police force to three.

One, a 2-year-old golden retriever mix named Olive, is a facility and therapy dog. The other, a 3-year-old German shepherd named Kane, is a patrol dog like Locke. Kane's handler is Officer Bob Czopek.

All three of Wheeling's dogs and their handlers will be at Chicago Executive Airport on Saturday for the annual Rock 'n' Run the Runway event, Dunne said.

Dunne said people are welcome to approach and pet Olive, but he discourages that behavior with Locke and Kane.

"Bad idea with those two," he said. "When they're on duty, they're on duty. When they're off duty, they are pets at home and can relax there."