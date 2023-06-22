Grainology Brewstillery gets green light to open tap room in Batavia

Batavia City Council members have approved a conditional-use permit that allows Grainology Brewstillery to open a 9,571-square-foot distillery and tap room.

The vote on Tuesday came after the committee of the whole recommended approval of the permit during its June 13 meeting.

"It's all great to see you all having the vision of creating avenues for new business opportunities in this wonderful city we all share," Grainology co-owner Michael Read said.

Earlier this year, Read and co-owner Jason Kelly sought a conditional use permit allowing them to open a brewery and taproom at 131 Flinn St., according to meeting documents.

"The city would see a positive impact through the repurposing of an existing vacant space in a historical building, that would attract additional customers into the downtown, along with additional employment," according to the documents.

Read said during the June 13 meeting the distillery is expected to open this fall.

"Our current projected (opening) timeline with some contingencies is Nov. 15, plus or minus a month. So this year is the target," Read said. "We are all about a better living through chemistry, a field-to-fork experience (and) a grain-to-glass experience."