Ex-Proud Boy from Aurora gets more than 3 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol assault
Updated 6/22/2023 7:39 PM
A former member of the far-right Proud Boys group from Aurora has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his assault on officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The sentence handed down to James Robert Elliott, 25, on Thursday is the harshest dealt so far to an Illinois resident charged in the riot. In addition to the 37-month prison sentence, Elliott must also pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C.
A federal grand jury indicted Elliott in December 2021. He pleaded guilty nearly a year later to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
