'The cherry on top': New U.S. citizens honored during ceremony in Elgin

Waving small American flags and holding up congratulatory certificates, roughly 60 recently naturalized U.S. citizens gathered together and smiled for photos to wrap up Elgin's 23rd annual citizenship recognition ceremony Tuesday night at the Centre of Elgin.

For Ruben Sigcha, it was "the cherry on top" after the long road that led him from Ecuador to being sworn in as a U.S. citizen on May 14.

"It's been a lot of work," said Sigcha, who hopes to bring his mother and sister to the U.S. "This is the beginning of a new journey and a chance to keep on growing."

The event, for people naturalized in the past year, is coordinated by a group of community volunteers representing Elgin Community College, Gail Borden Public Library, The Literacy Connection, Elgin History Museum, Centro de Información, Chinese Mutual Aid Association, YWCA Elgin and the City of Elgin. It used to be held during a city council meeting but has grown beyond the space of the council chambers, Mayor David Kaptain said.

"So we created something even more special, and I think that reflects a lot on the city of Elgin and how we feel toward people that are moving here and becoming residents," Kaptain said.

Kaptain and other area elected officials greeted and shook hands with each of the new citizens, who hailed from countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Columbia, Thailand and Laos.

All either live, work or have taken citizenship classes in Elgin.

Dianha Ortega-Ehreth, executive director of Centro de Información, emceed the event which takes place each year around the Fourth of July, saying it's the best time of year to reflect on what it means to be an American.

"For many people here, citizenship was a birthright," she said. "But for our honorees here tonight, it has been a journey."

Ortega-Ehreth said the event honors both the new citizens and the groups that helped them in the process.

"We've all contributed to helping the new citizens get through this journey, so this is a celebration of everybody's work, all the agencies, in addition to celebrating the new citizens," she said.

"It's like a teacher when they see their graduates on stage," Ortega-Ehreth said. "You got to touch the life of that person, and it's special for us to sort of help.

"I feel like these people here are like my extended family."