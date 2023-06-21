St. Charles City Council approves second animal hospital on Route 64

Rendering of the planned River West Animal Hospital at 2377 West Main St. in St. Charles. Courtesy of Keystone Planning and Design

The St. Charles City Council has approved development plans for River West Animal Hospital, which will be located across the street from an existing animal hospital.

The ordinance was approved unanimously at Monday night's meeting as part of the omnibus vote without discussion.

River West Animal Hospital will be located at 2377 W. Main St. (Route 64), just west of Randall Road. The lot is 1.3 acres of former farmland on the south side of Route 64.

The proposed site is across Route 64 from Loyal Companions Animal Hospital and Pet Resort, located at 2312 W Main St.

According to the application, the proposed animal hospital's main service offering will be walk-in urgent and wellness veterinary care.

The 6,000-square-foot, one-story facility will front Route 64 with parking on the west and south sides of the building. It will be accessed by the private drive that connects Route 64 with Oak Street to the south.

Building plans call for a reception and waiting area, exam rooms, treatment spaces and a pet relief area outside that will be fenced and monitored by staff.

The animal hospital's planned hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.