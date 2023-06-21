Retiring St. Charles Ward 3 alderperson receives key to city as successor is appointed
Updated 6/21/2023 12:27 PM
St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek appointed Robert Gehm as Ward 3 alderperson and honored retiring Alderperson Todd Bancroft with a key to the city at the City Council meeting Monday night.
Article Comments
