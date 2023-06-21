 

Retiring St. Charles Ward 3 alderperson receives key to city as successor is appointed

  • Retiring St. Charles Alderperson Todd Bancroft was honored with a key to the city at his final city council meeting on Monday.

    Retiring St. Charles Alderperson Todd Bancroft was honored with a key to the city at his final city council meeting on Monday. David Petesch/Shaw Local News Network

 
By David Petesch
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 6/21/2023 12:27 PM

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek appointed Robert Gehm as Ward 3 alderperson and honored retiring Alderperson Todd Bancroft with a key to the city at the City Council meeting Monday night.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 