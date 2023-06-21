Prosecutors: College of Lake County student tore down Pride flag, attacked two teachers

A College of Lake County student who officials said tore down a Pride flag in a classroom at the Grayslake campus and attacked two teachers Thursday is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one count of a hate crime.

Jason D. May has been held at the Lake County jail since Saturday on a $50,000 cash bond. He would need to post $5,000 to be released while his case is pending.

A CLC spokeswoman said May withdrew from the college on Thursday.

May approached a college staff member at their desk and tore down a Pride flag the employee had hanging behind them, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

There was a struggle between May and the staff member as well as a second CLC staff member who tried to intervene, officials said.

CLC President Lori Suddick said the college deeply regrets that employees were harmed.

"Acts of hate or aggression are not tolerated," Suddick said. "The College of Lake County stands in unity with the LBGTQIA community."

State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office will do everything to protect people subjected to intolerance and violence simply because of who they are or who they love.

"We have been in close contact with those who were attacked in order to support them and provide them with any services they need," Rinehart said.

The LGBTQ+ Center of Lake County, a Grayslake-based nonprofit, said in a statement that those in need of resources including support groups and therapists can visit its website lgbtqlc.com.