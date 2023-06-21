Palatine Fire Department offering free loaner life jackets for kids

The Palatine Fire Department has partnered with the BoatU.S. Foundation to provide free loaner life jackets for children.

The program allows families to check out children's life jackets for a period of up to one week, year-round.

To check them out, call the Palatine Fire Department at (847) 202-6340 or stop one of its five fire stations: Station 81, 1215 N. Quentin Road; Station 82, 1475 N. Hicks Road; Station 83, 987 E. Palatine Road; Station 84, 220 W. Illinois Ave.; Station 85, 39 E. Colfax St.

Bring a copy of your driver's license. If possible, bring your child as well, so a firefighter can properly size them with the appropriate life jacket.