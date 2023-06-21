Modi flexes India's cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters Tuesday as he arrives in New York. Associated Press

Praising yoga as "truly universal," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi practiced it Wednesday with a multinational crowd at the United Nations, performing backbends and corpse poses as he kicked off the public portion of his U.S. visit by calmly flexing India's cultural reach.