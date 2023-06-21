 

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting; Palestinian man killed

  • Palestinians are seen in their home behind a broken window Wednesday, allegedly damaged by Israeli settlers, in the West Bank village of A Laban al-Sharkiyeh. Israeli settlers set fire to cars after four Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

    Palestinians are seen in their home behind a broken window Wednesday, allegedly damaged by Israeli settlers, in the West Bank village of A Laban al-Sharkiyeh. Israeli settlers set fire to cars after four Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. Associated Press

 
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Wednesday stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said.

