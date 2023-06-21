Family of man slain in Willowbrook-area mass shooting looks for answers, justice

Police tape on Sunday blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall near Willowbrook. Associated Press

The tearful fiancee of a man killed at last weekend's Willowbrook-area mass shooting said Wednesday that the couple had only been at the Juneteenth celebration for a few minutes before gunfire erupted.

Two women started to tussle, someone yelled "fight," and then there was a series of three gunshots, said Ashley Miller, who lost her fiance, Reginald Meadows, during the ensuing chaos.

"When I ran and I hid, I know the only reason Reginald didn't duck was because he wanted to make sure I was OK," said Miller, seated with the Meadows family attorney, Robert Fakhouri, at his downtown Chicago office.

Miller, at times so overcome with grief she could barely speak, said it was a last-minute decision to attend the event, which drew hundreds of people to a shopping center parking lot at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane for the third annual Juneteenth celebration.

"I'm trying to figure out this new normal that I'm presented with. I'm left trying to pick up the pieces because Reginald was my best friend. Reggie was amazing. When he walked into the room, he lit up the room," Miller said.

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.