Batavia to put crossing guards at Route 31 intersection after two accidents

Drivers passing through Batavia should plan to watch their speed after the city council on Monday approved a contract for crossing guards at Route 31 and Union Avenue.

The council approved a yearlong contract with Aurora-based Andy Frain Services for crossing guard services that run through June 30, 2024, according to meeting documents.

The contract comes after a Batavia bicyclist died from injuries suffered after she was hit crossing Route 31 on May 23, and a boy was seriously injured while crossing Route 31 at Union Avenue on May 30.

Several residents and city officials expressed concerns about bicycle safety in the city, especially along Route 31, during the June 13 committee of the whole meeting.

City Administrator Laura Newman said crossing guards would be active one-half hour before and after the closing and opening of Hall Quarry Beach. It opens daily at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 6 or 7 p.m., depending on the day of the week.

The contract would total about $12,157 for the season, Newman said.

"It's just a one-year contract," Newman said. "I would only seek authorization to utilize them for this season because I'm hoping that construction on the road diet will be in place starting in April of next year."