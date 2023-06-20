Round Lake Beach to pay $200,000 to settle sexual harassment lawsuit

A former Round Lake Beach police officer sued the village and police department for sexual harassment. That lawsuit has been settled. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Round Lake Beach will pay $200,000 to settle a 2020 lawsuit brought against the village by a former police officer alleging a "persistent pattern of sexual harassment."

Former officer Paige Bure claimed in the lawsuit she experienced "unwelcome or unwanted sexual advances" during her tenure with the department that created a hostile work environment.

"She was very happy for the settlement," said Arijana Keserovic, one of Bure's lawyers. "It compensated her for lost wages, emotional distress and pain she endured."

In a statement, village leaders said the village specifically disclaims any wrongdoing and that its police officers were not engaged in any improper conduct alleged in the initial complaint.

In the complaint, Bure said she experienced unwelcome and inappropriate actions involving her supervisor, Cmdr. Paul Grace, including touching during a work outing, flirting and making suggestive comments, asking if she wanted to be his "side piece," asking her on a date on her birthday, staring and leering in the direction of her breasts and genital area, and talking with her about his sex life.

Lee Filas, a village spokesman, confirmed Grace still is employed by the village.

The village statement said board members were advised by their insurance company to resolve the matter instead of having it linger longer in the courts.